LE SSERAFIM promotional schedule out: Debut date, tracklist reveal, and more

HYBE’s new girl group, LE SSERAFIM, released their promotional schedule for their debut album, FEARLESS, on April 15. The group’s debut is among the most anticipated of the year.

Source Music and HYBE are leaving no stone unturned to keep the momentum going. Since the group’s official announcement, fans have been treated to numerous content, and the coming month will provide them with more.

The countdown for the release of FEARLESS will begin on April 18 and end on May 2, the day of the HYBE girl group's debut. Among other things, there will be two concept photos, two music video teasers, and a highlight medley.

When will LE SSERAFIM debut? First album details revealed

On April 15, HYBE revealed the promotional teaser for LE SSERAFIM’s highly-awaited debut. The six-member girl group of Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha, Garam, Yunjin, and Eunchae has been trending on almost every social media site and forums, both internationally and domestically.

The promotions for the album will officially begin on April 18 with a debut trailer. It will be interesting to see what Source Music and HYBE have planned, as there have been multiple group as well as solo teasers introducing the members already.

On April 20 and 22, the group will release concept photos for FEARLESS at midnight KST. The tracklist for the album will be released two days later, on April 25, again at 12.00 am KST.

On April 27, a highlight medley for the FEARLESS album will be released. There will be two music video teasers, one will be released on April 29 and the other on May 1.

Finally, on May 2, the group will debut FEARLESS with an album and music video release at 6.00 pm KST.

Meanwhile, HYBE also unveiled the album's contents for FEARLESS. Pre-orders for the same are open too.

With the girls gearing up for their debut in full swing, K-pop fans globally have set their eyes on the group. LE SSERAFIM will be debuting with two popular former IZ*ONE members, Japanese member Sakura and Korean member Chaewon. The two idols have brought major attention to the group. However, another factor for their popularity is that they are the first girl group to debut under the K-pop giant HYBE.

The group also released a self-introduction video giving fans a chance to watch the members talk about themselves before seeing them on their debut D-day.

As more and more female K-pop groups shift their focus from pop candy and bubblegum concepts to a more sophisticated and edgy concept, the six-member girl group also aims to carve its own niche in it.

