HYBE faces backlash for LE SSERAFIM’s Casting Call teaser

The upcoming debut girl group LE SSERAFIM have once again found themselves in tough shoes. HYBE released a concept teaser titled Casting Call, introducing all six members, which has landed them in trouble. The company and its stylists faced backlash on the Korean online forum, theqoo, as netizens claimed they overse**alized the group.

The Casting Call video was the first clip where viewers saw Sakura, Garam, Eunchae, Chaewon, Kazuha, and Yunjin in one frame. According to Kpop Profiles, Garam is 17-years-old while Eunchae, the maknae, is 16-years-old. Netizens raised concerns over the two minor members being shown off as more mature than their age.

A primary concern was the silk slip dresses that the members used in the video. The blog post currently has 149799 views and more than 1k comments.

LE SSERAFIM’s Casting Call teaser under fire

On April 9 at midnight KST, HYBE released more teasers of their upcoming highly-anticipated girl group, LE SSERAFIM. The girl group has been the talk of the town since HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk officially welcomed IZ*ONE’s Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chae-won into the company.

The group’s name recently headlined online publications as member Garam was embroiled in a school bullying controversy. However, the rookie group has continuously faced difficulties.

Korean netizens recently trashed HYBE’s concept and styling LE SSERAFIM members in the Casting Call teaser video. As titled, the video showed all six members waiting in the lobby for a casting call and taking turns to showcase their charms in an audition room.

Among everything else, netizens believe that the stylists made a poor decision when they dressed the girls in silk slip dresses. They commented that the concept gave off a mature and inappropriate vibe.

Some even stated that it seemed that the company wanted the viewers to judge the girls, which is why they gave them the casting concept rather than simply introducing them.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

On the flip side, numerous fans spoke up about how the faults lie in the people who believe the members were clothed inappropriately. They stated that the dress was just a dress and should be treated like one.

Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM held a YouTube premiere to give the audience a deeper look at the upcoming girl group members. The group is reportedly gearing up for a debut in May.

