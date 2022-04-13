Source Music announces LE SSERAFIM's debut date

The six-member girl group, LE SSERAFIM, has finally unveiled its debut date. The first girl group to debut under HYBE will make their much-awaited entry into the K-pop industry on May 2.

The group will be releasing their first album, titled FEARLESS. They will also hold an online and offline fan show on the same day as the album's release. The six members (Sakura, Garam, Eunchae, Chaewon, Kazuha, and Yunjin) will stand before the public as HYBE's new girl group members, with the world’s eyes upon them.

What is LE SSERAFIM’s debut date?

The audience has met and loved some of the members of LE SSERAFIM in the past. Sakura and Chaewon were a part of the popular girl group IZ*ONE while Yunjin was seen in Produce 48.

After member introductions and a controversial group teaser video, Source Music announced the group’s debut date on April 13 KST. The announcement currently sits at 12.8k likes and 1.9k retweets on Twitter. The company provided details on the debut album, pre-order dates, and fan showcase timings.

LE SSERAFIM will debut with a mini-album titled FEARLESS, on May 2 at 6.00 pm KST. The offline fan showcase will be held on the same day, two hours after the release (8.00 pm KST) at Jangchung Area. Online streaming details for the same will be announced later.

The pre-orders for the debut mini-album will begin on April 13. More details on the album and a fan showcase will be announced on the group’s Weverse community.

In a statement, Source Music explained:

“As captured in the meaning of “I’M FEARLESS,” LE SSERAFIM will keep moving fearlessly forward, paying no attention to the world’s set expectations. Show them your love and support as they embark on their journey as artists with their first mini album!”

The group’s name is an anagram made from “I’M FEARLESS.” The fearless concept that Source Music decided to debut the group with was consistently seen in the teaser videos.

Meanwhile, the group's member, Garam, was recently embroiled in a scandal. Their recent teaser video also received criticism from fans. However, many have high expectations set for the first-ever HYBE girl group.

