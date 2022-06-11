NCT DREAM’s Jisung lands in trouble for his alleged colorist remarks towards Haechan

The K-pop fandom was frustrated over NCT DREAM member Jisung’s remarks over group-mate Haechan's honey skin color. In a behind-the-scenes vlog during the KPOP.FLEX concert in Germany, Jisung hung out with Chenle at a restaurant. During lunch, the latter shared that eating a specific dish “makes you paler.” Jisung then asked if Haechan would “become pale” if he consumed that food.

While Chenle responded with a brief no, Jisung's comments triggered viewers who believed he was making colorist remarks. They brought up the lack of cultural awareness in the K-pop industry, as well as the obvious prevalence of racism, which impacts global fans negatively.

“You should know when to stop”: Netizens call out NCT DREAM’s Jisung for his alleged casual colorist remarks

annika 🪁 @jenowinkle



will u ever learn jisung? few months ago you were fatshaming him now you’re being a colorist. you were called out and educated by some through sending a bubble but here u are again with another remark. you should know when to stop and draw the line. ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ @HCbodyguard Excuse me…? Excuse me…? https://t.co/0Tes0dlIdC tw / colorism, fat shaming.will u ever learn jisung? few months ago you were fatshaming him now you’re being a colorist. you were called out and educated by some through sending a bubble but here u are again with another remark. you should know when to stop and draw the line. twitter.com/hcbodyguard/st… tw / colorism, fat shaming. will u ever learn jisung? few months ago you were fatshaming him now you’re being a colorist. you were called out and educated by some through sending a bubble but here u are again with another remark. you should know when to stop and draw the line. twitter.com/hcbodyguard/st…

On June 8, SM Entertainment released NCT DREAM’s behind-the-scenes vlog in Germany. The group was one of the many that performed at KPOP.FLEX, touted as Europe’s biggest K-pop concert. The ten-minute video was part of extra content that fans loved as it provided insights into what went down behind the cameras at the concert.

Fans noticed one particular moment in the vlog that stood out as offensive. While eating a dish, Chenle shared that that food makes people's skin color pale. He added that he has pale skin because he ate that particular food a lot as a child.

Jisung responded by joking that he should order eight of them just in case. While things could have ended there, he went on to ask Chenle if Haechan could "become pale" if he ate that dish as well.

Netizens believed that the comment was made in bad taste and poked fun at Haechan’s tanned skin color. They called Jisung out over the alleged colorist remarks. Haechan is one of the few NCT DREAM members with a tanned skin complexion, which has made him a frequent subject of jokes.

adriana ¹²⁷ ✨ @nanainadream @HCbodyguard it goes to show how normal colorism is in korean society when even the editors didn’t see a problem and kept it in. even translating it and still not thinking it sounded wrong like ??? @HCbodyguard it goes to show how normal colorism is in korean society when even the editors didn’t see a problem and kept it in. even translating it and still not thinking it sounded wrong like ???

🌰 @SHEINTEEZ ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ @HCbodyguard Excuse me…? Excuse me…? https://t.co/0Tes0dlIdC If this is how they treat haechan (a guy who's one shade darker than them) im genuinely concerned on how they perceive fans, staff members, and other ppl in general that are not east-asian/white twitter.com/HCbodyguard/st… If this is how they treat haechan (a guy who's one shade darker than them) im genuinely concerned on how they perceive fans, staff members, and other ppl in general that are not east-asian/white twitter.com/HCbodyguard/st…

Additionally, netizens even hauled out previous records when Jisung fat-shamed fellow NCT DREAM member Haechan and told him to eat less.

haechan first ost @anya_popy The hardest thing to do for Jisung seems to be stop talking about haechan's skin colour and weight. I'm so tired with his colorist remarks and fatshaming for 7 years The hardest thing to do for Jisung seems to be stop talking about haechan's skin colour and weight. I'm so tired with his colorist remarks and fatshaming for 7 years

Meanwhile, a portion of fans also defended Jisung. They stated that it’s not only him who has made jokes, but the entire group partakes in such conversations from time to time.

They believed that the reactions to the comment were stretched as, firstly, they do not know the relationship between the members and secondly, that the group members often tease each other.

kazex @kazex39747932

#HAECHAN

#JISUNG

#NCTDREAM Jisung and Haechan are very close friends, and they usually make fun of each other. Haechan and other NCT members also said that Jisung has small eyes, and they have a good relationship, so there is no need for your rumors. Jisung and Haechan are very close friends, and they usually make fun of each other. Haechan and other NCT members also said that Jisung has small eyes, and they have a good relationship, so there is no need for your rumors.#HAECHAN #JISUNG #NCTDREAM

ZYfly @zzygm I think it was just a joke between friends and it didn't rise to such a serious problem and it can be seen in any video that they have a good relationship . Please don't over-interpret them, okay ？Jisung, chenle and haechan are all good friends . Please stop your conjecture . I think it was just a joke between friends and it didn't rise to such a serious problem and it can be seen in any video that they have a good relationship . Please don't over-interpret them, okay ？Jisung, chenle and haechan are all good friends . Please stop your conjecture .

Comments under a fan edit video titled 'Jisung and NCT being rude to Haechan' (Image via alurelalisa/YouTube)

As the video was brought into the limelight, the diverse K-pop fandom was reminded of previous controversies where POC (People of Color) fans felt humiliated and belittled by their idols.

ASTRO’s Sanha, aespa’s NingNing, ENHYPEN’s Heesung, TXT’s Soobin and more were criticized for making racist comments and using racial slurs in the recent past.

rachel / 👷‍♂️GOT7 IS BACK!!! @TAESTHETICSKZ I‘m honestly so sick of the recurrent theme of kpop idols being colorist,racist, fatphobic etc. As a kpop idol wanting to excel internationally you should and have the means to educate yourself on these issues, it’s 2022 and google is free. I‘m honestly so sick of the recurrent theme of kpop idols being colorist,racist, fatphobic etc. As a kpop idol wanting to excel internationally you should and have the means to educate yourself on these issues, it’s 2022 and google is free.

ِ @TYsBOYFRlEND ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ @HCbodyguard Excuse me…? Excuse me…? https://t.co/0Tes0dlIdC This ain’t it. Ever since i started listening to kpop i’ve notice how A LOT of groups and idols make so many comments with racist undertones and I’m confused as to why they’re still to this day ignorant about this kind of stuff twitter.com/HCbodyguard/st… This ain’t it. Ever since i started listening to kpop i’ve notice how A LOT of groups and idols make so many comments with racist undertones and I’m confused as to why they’re still to this day ignorant about this kind of stuff twitter.com/HCbodyguard/st…

Given the global following of K-pop groups, fans believe the groups, agents, and staff need to educate themselves on such matters in order to prevent repeating similar mistakes, or at least airing them on public platforms.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far