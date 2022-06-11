NCT DREAM’s Jisung lands in trouble for his alleged colorist remarks towards Haechan

The K-pop fandom was frustrated over NCT DREAM member Jisung’s remarks over group-mate Haechan's honey skin color. In a behind-the-scenes vlog during the KPOP.FLEX concert in Germany, Jisung hung out with Chenle at a restaurant. During lunch, the latter shared that eating a specific dish “makes you paler.” Jisung then asked if Haechan would “become pale” if he consumed that food.
While Chenle responded with a brief no, Jisung's comments triggered viewers who believed he was making colorist remarks. They brought up the lack of cultural awareness in the K-pop industry, as well as the obvious prevalence of racism, which impacts global fans negatively.
“You should know when to stop”: Netizens call out NCT DREAM’s Jisung for his alleged casual colorist remarks
On June 8, SM Entertainment released NCT DREAM’s behind-the-scenes vlog in Germany. The group was one of the many that performed at KPOP.FLEX, touted as Europe’s biggest K-pop concert. The ten-minute video was part of extra content that fans loved as it provided insights into what went down behind the cameras at the concert.
Fans noticed one particular moment in the vlog that stood out as offensive. While eating a dish, Chenle shared that that food makes people's skin color pale. He added that he has pale skin because he ate that particular food a lot as a child.
Jisung responded by joking that he should order eight of them just in case. While things could have ended there, he went on to ask Chenle if Haechan could "become pale" if he ate that dish as well.
Netizens believed that the comment was made in bad taste and poked fun at Haechan’s tanned skin color. They called Jisung out over the alleged colorist remarks. Haechan is one of the few NCT DREAM members with a tanned skin complexion, which has made him a frequent subject of jokes.
Additionally, netizens even hauled out previous records when Jisung fat-shamed fellow NCT DREAM member Haechan and told him to eat less.
Meanwhile, a portion of fans also defended Jisung. They stated that it’s not only him who has made jokes, but the entire group partakes in such conversations from time to time.
They believed that the reactions to the comment were stretched as, firstly, they do not know the relationship between the members and secondly, that the group members often tease each other.
As the video was brought into the limelight, the diverse K-pop fandom was reminded of previous controversies where POC (People of Color) fans felt humiliated and belittled by their idols.
ASTRO’s Sanha, aespa’s NingNing, ENHYPEN’s Heesung, TXT’s Soobin and more were criticized for making racist comments and using racial slurs in the recent past.
Given the global following of K-pop groups, fans believe the groups, agents, and staff need to educate themselves on such matters in order to prevent repeating similar mistakes, or at least airing them on public platforms.