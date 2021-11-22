BTS idol V faces racist attack on SNS after SZA's misleading comment

BTS idols V, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope attended the Harry Styles concert, meeting Lizzo and SZA in the process. Speaking of her experience meeting the K-Pop idols and taking a picture with them, SZA gave a misleading comment that led to racist attacks on V, aka Taehyung.

A video of BTS idols dancing, singing, and enjoying the concert with Lizzo and SZA went viral on Twitter. Not long after, the band was criticized for not being inclusive to SZA.

A fan had tweeted at the singer and asked her if she had taken a picture with BTS. In a now-deleted response, SZA had said that Lizzo had tried to introduce them, but "they didn't care lmao".

Netizens make racist attacks against BTS idol V after SZA's comment

BTS Army and Harry Styles fans came to the boys' defense and used the viral video to point out that SZA's statement was misleading. In the video, BTS star V can be seen interacting with Lizzo and SZA.

He reportedly gave Lizzo company throughout the concert and was also seen hugging SZA to make her comfortable. However, before all this, a considerable section of people online spread hate against the Korean group.

After the massive response to her tweet, SZA deleted it, but here are a few screenshots of the reaction.

A screenshot of a reaction to SZA's comment (Image via SZA/Twitter)

A racist reaction to SZA's tweet about BTS (Image via allkpop)

SZA @sza Imma be misunderstood till I die might as well have a good time Imma be misunderstood till I die might as well have a good time

ıcarus @SOTYSEA @sza Hey please don't get me wrong but ı don't think "they didn't care" was a nice thing to say Maybe no one misunderstand you but you choose the wrong words ıdk it felt like that @sza Hey please don't get me wrong but ı don't think "they didn't care" was a nice thing to say Maybe no one misunderstand you but you choose the wrong words ıdk it felt like that

Stan Life of an Island Gal⁷ 🦄 @love4_seven @sza You may really had no bad intentions and just trying to say that you couldn't introduce yourself, but girl that was very wrong choice of words you used there. " They didn't care", "they were nice" together doesn't make any sense, that's why it was misunderstood. @sza You may really had no bad intentions and just trying to say that you couldn't introduce yourself, but girl that was very wrong choice of words you used there. " They didn't care", "they were nice" together doesn't make any sense, that's why it was misunderstood.

Following the hate that was spread against V, fans asked SZA to apologize for the statement. They also wondered if the star had lied for clout.

SZA then responded to all the speculation with a tweet of her own. The songwriter wrote that she would be misunderstood till the day she died, so she might as well enjoy it.

Fans responded to her clarification and pointed out that there was a massive difference between being misunderstood and being caught lying. It remains to be seen how this whole episode pans out.

Meanwhile, BTS performed My Universe with Coldplay at the American Music Awards and closed the night with their performance of Butter. The K-Pop idol group also won several awards, including the impressive Artist of the Year award win.

Butter also notched them the Song of the Year award, and they claimed the favorite pop duo or group award as well.

