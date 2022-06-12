BTS’ HYYH nostalgia is scattered throughout For Youth lyrics

World-famous K-pop boy group BTS recently created waves on the internet with their latest comeback album Proof. The album pays homage to the group’s past, present, and future, and is jam-packed with nostalgic memories and emotions evoked through the music.

ARMYs around the world are struggling to hold back their tears as each song in the album brings back special memories, including the three new tracks that the group released with the album.

The album’s title track, Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), is packed with analogies that fans can readily discern through references to their old music video sets and ensembles.

In a true blue BTS fashion, the group has dedicated an entire song to ARMY titled For Youth, which effortlessly weaves together sentiments of previously released songs and heart-warming lyrics into a beautiful masterpiece.

BTS's song to ARMY: For Youth captures the hearts of millions

The group’s heart-touching song, For Youth, starts with an audio clipping of ARMYs singing the group’s song Young Forever in unison at Wembley Stadium, a concert that marked a historic moment for BTS and the world. Not only were fans happy to sing their hearts out, but they also surprised each group member by overwhelming them through their mighty echoing voices.

As soon as the fans begin to sing, the BTS members get teary-eyed and are astounded by their devoted fanbase. The moment has become such a precious memory that BTS decided to immortalize it in the song For Youth.

Next, the song begins with group members Jungkook and Jin pondering over what the septet’s existence would be without their beautiful fandom, ARMY, who have been beside them through all the ups and downs. Jin carries on to sing the part “I miss you”.

The phrase is a positive reference that freely expresses the group’s love and longing to see their fans that have devoted 9 years of their life to supporting them. In Korean, “I miss you” has two meanings: “I want to see you” and “I love you”, which truly reveals how important ARMY is to the seven-member boy group.

As the song continues, BTS’ V takes a trip down memory lane to when the boys were young trainees and reminisces about how their confidence and emotions were belittled by critics around the world. Group mates Jin and Jimin lovingly sing about how ARMY has stood by them from the very beginning and are thankful for their existence and devotion. Jimin sings the following lyrics:

"You were always here with us together and every second was forever."

Next up, group leader and rapper RM reflects on how the anguish of their past has converted into hope and confidence in the present. As For Youth is entirely dedicated to ARMY, it shows how BTS and ARMY have made a special and safe home together. RM's lyrics read the following:

"My life was slipping, I didn’t want to wake up when my head hit the pillow. Now here where you are, this is a new home for me."

The chorus of the fan song refers to the group’s previously released track Spring Day, which is dedicated to a friend and the hopes of meeting that person. However, For Youth speaks of reuniting and walking with that friend forever. According to fans, perhaps, For Youth is the answer to the group and their fandom.

The second half of the song begins with J-Hope and SUGA and their lines are packed with the group’s HYYH era as well. J-Hope's part refers to the group's song Two! Three! (Still Wishing For Some More Good Days) and also Spring Day.

Towards the end of the song, references are made from the group’s released track Run and Save Me, but in For Youth, BTS and ARMY thrive together instead of being apart.

For Youth is a deep and meaningful song filled with hope and promise. While the group sheltered distressing thoughts and sentiments during the HYYH or The Most Beautiful Moment in Life era, this particular song is the answer to all their previous doubts as a globally famous K-pop boy group.

All fans remember the HYYH era for the beauty and transparency that BTS exhibited. Mixed with a little sadness, hearing about the group’s trials and tribulations to where they stand now is certainly an eye-opener to their current success.

