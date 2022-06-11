 BTS' Jungkook says that he's aware of the Simian Lines on his palms, proving he's always been destined for success

Record-breaking K-pop sensation BTS’ Jungkook is known for his little surprises, which sends ARMYs into a frenzy. A similar incident happened recently when the idol decided to hold a live broadcast on the platform V Live.

The Stay Alive crooner held a V Live interaction with fans and spoke about various topics. Though it was raining outside, the Butter singer seemed to enjoy himself among nature and all its beauty.

During his live broadcast, fans asked numerous questions via the comment section, to which he happily replied and made fans swoon with his answers.

One ARMY asked Jungkook about the lines on his palms at the top of each hand, known as the Simian Lines. Jungkook stated that he was aware that if he holds his hands together, both the lines join, which means that good fortune and success is on the way.

원🐰💜 @JKmaru9164

A person who has a Simian line in both hands is very fortunate by nature and draws good luck through his subsequent efforts.

#JK #JUNGKOOK #BTS #VLIVE @BTS_twt This line is called "Simian Line", "the line of consciousness" and "the line of emotion" are integratedA person who has a Simian line in both hands is very fortunate by nature and draws good luck through his subsequent efforts. This line is called "Simian Line", "the line of consciousness" and "the line of emotion" are integrated🙌A person who has a Simian line in both hands is very fortunate by nature and draws good luck through his subsequent efforts.#JK #JUNGKOOK #BTS #VLIVE @BTS_twt https://t.co/NGv3J3OtaI

BTS' Jungkook shows fans Simian Lines on his palms during a V Live broadcast

Since BTS debuted in the K-pop music industry in 2013, they have racked up success and global popularity. The group has become a household name, with millions of people following them for their talent and influence in the international arena.

Although Jungkook debuted as a teenager, the idol has stolen the hearts of ARMYs worldwide with his charisma, talent, and handsome visuals. The group’s fandom is well aware that he puts in ample hard work and dedication along with the other members. However, a small phenomenon might also be adding to his career’s success.

During his recent V Live broadcast, BTS' Jungkook was seen camping outside and entertaining fans with his hilarious jokes and adorable moments. In the comment section, one ARMY asked Jungkook about his palms, particularly the line at the top of each hand. Known as the Simian Line, it is often believed that if a person has straight lines, they are destined for good luck and success.

Happily agreeing to the fan’s comment, Jungkook stated that he was well aware of this fact. He stated:

"Apparently, if your palm lines are good, then your get (luck) is really good and if it’s bad, then it gets really bad."

☆kelsey⁷ is the ᴘʀᴏᴏꜰ ⟭⟬📌 @gogoKZgo



technically this is called a "single palmar crease" which is a unique trait, sometimes considered a minor congenital anomaly (because most people have 2 major palm creases that run sorta parallel)

+ Jungkook showed us the straight lines across his palms in the cutest way 🥺technically this is called a "single palmar crease" which is a unique trait, sometimes considered a minor congenital anomaly (because most people have 2 major palm creases that run sorta parallel) Jungkook showed us the straight lines across his palms in the cutest way 🥺😌technically this is called a "single palmar crease" which is a unique trait, sometimes considered a minor congenital anomaly (because most people have 2 major palm creases that run sorta parallel)+ https://t.co/NDtz5qLXlf

Following his explanation, the golden maknae melted viewers' hearts as he explained that he is currently happy, which means that it might be good luck. Of course, this subtle and sweet compliment was directed to ARMYs who were watching him live.

According to the study of Astrology, the Simian Line is extremely rare and exists in 1.5% of the world population. Those with this line have a high chance of living in an abundance of wealth and comfort.

With the above explanation, it isn’t surprising that Jungkook has always been destined to succeed. Jungkook certainly works tirelessly like his group members and ensures to give his 100% to make both ends meet. Even former BigHit Entertainment trainees have praised BTS’ Jungkook for his work ethic and dedication.

BTS 2022 comeback album Proof

On June 10, 2022, in celebration of the group’s 9th-anniversary debut, the seven-member boy group released its brand new anthology album, Proof. BTS has created ripples on the internet as the group has also dropped three new songs for fans to enjoy, of which For Youth is entirely dedicated to the group’s fandom, ARMY.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far