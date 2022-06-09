BTS to launch Proof pop-up stores: Dates, locations and all you need to know

ARMYs reserve your tickets because BTS is coming to town. The global K-pop sensation boy group recently announced that they will be launching two pop-stores just in time for their upcoming anthology album Proof.

The new shopping experience will give fans the latest and upgraded BTS merchandise in theme to the group’s 2022 comeback album.

The group’s event management and concert production team HYBE took to social media to release an official statement. The statement revealed that the two highly-anticipated pop-stores will be opening in the U.S. and the statement read:

"The Los Angeles and New York City pop-up stores are official company activations designed to honor the fans and to give them another outlet to celebrate the June 10th release of BTS' anthology album Proof."

BTS Proof pop-stores in Los Angeles and New York City: Official date and time

Fans of the world-famous K-pop boy group BTS, known as ARMY, will get a chance to completely immerse themselves in all things purple and BTS-related at the two new stores in New York and Los Angeles.

The two new pop-up stores will celebrate the release of the septet’s forthcoming vibrant anthology album Proof, slated to be released on June 10, 2022.

According to HYBE’s U.S. branch, HYBE America, both the pop-up stores will open their doors on the same day as the group’s new album Proof drops (June 10). The stores will be open to fans and customers from 12 PM to 7 PM.

The Los Angeles store is located at 700 North Fairfax Avenue in West Hollywood, California, while the New York one is at 104 Charlton Street in New York.

Each location will offer fans the experience of dancing, singing and posing like the world-famous K-pop boy group. They can expect multiple photo booths, photo op shops, video ops, and even tiny karaoke zones to sing and dance along to the group's ever-green discography.

The pop-up stores might also include life-size figurines of members RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, SUGA, Jin and J-Hope. The two upcoming stores will also offer exclusive merchandise for attendees, as well as limited-edition products from the group’s past.

Everyone will be welcomed to the pop-up stores as soon as they open. Addiotonally, fans also have the exciting opportunity to reserve a particular time through the FEVER website.

Those interested in exploring and booking their pop-up store experience and have expedited entry can click on the following link.

For more information and queries, fans can reach out to the platform in-charge, FEVER, to address any concerns. Tickets to the group's two new pop-up stores are up for sale, and tickets for the Los Angeles store are already sold out.

Another surprise for fans

Meanwhile, BTS recently announced an exciting surprise via HYBE Label’s official Instagram account. Along with the launch, the group will perform their album Proof live on June 13, to celebrate their 9th-anniversary debut. The group also revealed that they will be accompanied by a special guest with the live broadcast taking place on the group’s official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV.

