5 Richest K-pop companies in 2022: HYBE, SM Entertainment, and more

Ever wondered about the richest K-pop companies? They have to be one of the biggest reasons behind the growth and success of K-pop groups and idols. While K-pop idols make sure to entertain their fans with music and legendary performances, K-pop entertainment companies act as their backbones to support them throughout their careers.
With the soaring popularity of K-pop across the globe, K-pop companies are also enjoying a hefty share of the market through the profits earned. Global exposure has resulted in increased profits and revenue resulting in and increase in the net worth of these K-pop companies.
As per the collected data, here are the top five richest K-pop companies in 2022.
JYP and 4 other richest K-pop companies in 2022
5) CUBE Entertainment
CUBE Entertainment makes its place in the top five richest K-pop companies with an impressive market capital of $263 million in 2022. The diversified company was founded in August 2006 by Hong Seung-sung a.k.a. Somin Hong, former president of JYP Entertainment.
He later established his own independent label and debuted first generation hit groups, 4Minute and Beast. CUBE Entertainment is currently known for managing K-pop groups such as BtoB, (G)I-DLE, Pentagon, Lightsum, and more.
The company is primarily known for producing self-composing idols, and also operates as an event management label, music production company, and concert production company.
4) YG Entertainment
Home to artists such as BLACKPINK and BIG BANG, YG Entertainment is in the fourth spot on the list of the richest K-pop companies of 2022. YG Entertainment, which earlier used to be a part of the initial big 3 lineup, now has a market capital of $865 million.
The label was founded by Yang Hyun Suk, a member of Seo Taiji and Boys, in March 1996, with his brother Yang Min-suk. He began launching artists in the first gen of K-pop, and soon found success with the hip-hop group 1TYM. YG's success chart kept rising for the next few years until 2018, when their stock price plummeted due to various scandals.
The company, however, is getting back on track with its artists like BLACKPINK, Winner, BIG BANG, iKon, Sechs Kies, Treasure, and many others. The label also manages soloists, actors, and artists under its subsidiaries.
3) JYP Entertainment
Also known for producing royal girl groups, JYP Entertainment has maintained its position in the top three list of the richest K-pop companies in 2022. The label currently holds a market capital of $1.56 billion, and is taking flight with successful artists like TWICE, Stray Kids, 2PM, ITZY, and former boy group, GOT7.
Founded by K-pop idol Park Jin Young or JYP in 1997, JYP Entertainment signed its first artists in the same year. However, the company began to gain attention and profit with the debut of Rain in 1999. Later, the company also debuted Wonder Girls, who became the first K-pop group to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100.
JYP Entertainment currently manages several artists, soloists, and actors, simultaneously looking over its multiple divisions and sublabels.
2) SM Entertainment
Founded by Lee Soo-man in 1989, SM Entertainment has always been the top and most successful entertainment company in South Korea. Due to Lee's introduction to a perfect and well-maintained trainee system, most of their initial groups were a huge success.
At present, SM Entertainment has a market capital value of $1.57 billion, making it the second richest K-pop company of 2022. With partnerships and investments from companies like Alibaba and Tencent, SM Entertainment has captured the majority of the Chinese market.
The company manages popular artists such as Girls' Generation, EXO, AESPA, Red Velvet, TVXQ, SHINee, NCT, and more. On top of that, Soo-man is also credited for the debut of popular first gen groups such as S.E.S., Shinhwa, and H.O.T.
1) HYBE Corporation
With a whopping market capital of $11.3 billion, HYBE is the richest K-pop company of 2022. Initially formed as BigHit Entertainment by Bang Si-hyuk, HYBE manages one of the biggest boy bands in the world, BTS.
HYBE (Big Hit Ent.) was founded in February 2005, and signed its first band, 8Eight, in 2007. Unfortunately, the company was on the brink of bankruptcy until 2013, when BTS made their debut. The seven-member group was not an instant hit, but gained global recognition through their music over the next few years.
As per HYBE's 2021 financial report, it earned an annual revenue of $1.06 billion, becoming the first company to ever do so. Undoubtedly, it is one of the biggest and richest K-pop companies in 2022.
HYBE has several artists placed under its subsidiaries. Some of the groups include BTS, TXT, Enhypen, and SEVENTEEN.