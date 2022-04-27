SM TOWN LIVE 2022: Lineup, dates, and more

A star-studded SM TOWN LIVE 2022 awaits K-pop fans. Three years after the last installment, SM Entertainment announced the offline concert. The unexpected news caused a ripple effect in the industry. The concert will see popular SM artists such as BoA, SHINee's KEY, KAI, Red Velvet, aespa, and more take the stage with thrilling performances.

After three years of waiting, SM Entertainment has revived the SM TOWN LIVE concert featuring its artists. The concert will also take place offline in Tokyo, Japan, on two consecutive days. The company announced the coveted concert with an interesting poster that depicts the artists lined up as per their seniority.

SM TOWN LIVE 2022 lineup reveals aespa, TVXQ, H.O.T and more

On April 26, SM Entertainment announced its much-awaited multi-celebrity concert, SM TOWN LIVE 2022. A major change in this year’s concert is that the show will be held offline, a first for the company in three years. The last offline concert was in pre-pandemic 2019 in Japan. During the pandemic, the company held SM TOWN LIVE concerts online for free.

Titled SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@TOKYO, the exciting lineup features artists from the first generation of K-pop to the current. Aside from idols, two artists from SM Entertainment will also be performing at the two-day concert.

The eccentric announcement poster lists artists in terms of seniority and debut. The lineup includes H.O.T’s Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generations’ Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, SHINee’s Onew, KEY, and Minho, EXO’s Suho, Chen and KAI, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, and DJs Raiden and GINJO.

While performances are a given at the upcoming concert, SM TOWN LIVE 2022 will also have special collaboration stages with different groups and their members.

The concert will take place at the Tokyo Dome on August 27 and 28, 2022.

The last SM TOWN LIVE concert took fans to the world of KWANGYA, the universe SM Entertainment had created, incorporating all its artists. The special stage collaboration introduced the song ZOO by NCT’s Taeyong, Jeno, Hendry, YangYang, and aespa’s Giselle, which became an instant success.

SM TOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA has also become the most-streamed online concert in K-pop history, with 51 million streams across 161 regions. For this year's concert, fans have high expectations.

