Watch: BTS unveils intriguing new concept photo short clip for Proof

On June 5, the BTS members unveiled a new concept photo short clip for their upcoming comeback with Proof. With five days for their special anniversary album Proof and another three days for BTS' Festa, June is indeed a month of treats for ARMYs.

A concept photo short clip is a compilation of the member’s various themes and concept photos, pieced together to give fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the group’s upcoming album in terms of visual styling and sound.

BTS’s new concept photo short clip is gripping and intriguing, introducing the members' exciting new avatars.

BTS members share exciting new concept photo short clip for Proof

The concept photo short clip begins with a rhythmic beating sound as we see a faint glimpse of a circular metal structure strewn with bullet marks.

The next instant, we see a crown lying on the floor, a glance at the member’s shoes, bullets, and close-up shots of the members’ accessories and styling details in quick succession.

Story continues below ad

The music changes from a rhythmic beating sound to a slow-motion R&B sound as we catch sight of the members looking divine in their stylish black outfits accessorized with fancy jewelry and makeup.

We see a glimpse of J-hope, followed by Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM (who is holding the crown we saw earlier in the video), V, and finally, a short glance of them posing as a group.

In the second half of the concept photo short clip, we see the members in a more fresh and vibrant avatar.

Story continues below ad

Donning dewy pastel outfits, members pose against a stream of natural light coming in through the window, their silhouettes sketching a sophisticated avatar of them.

It is also interesting to note that the window is shaped in BTS’ logo form. The scene fades into a blank screen before finally showing Proof written on the screen.

BTS Quotes Archive⁷ @btsqtsarchive yet to come is now taking the crown yet to come is now taking the crown 👑 https://t.co/dUxVHYsZJK

BTS members share adorable selfies as part of their 2022 Festa celebrations

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, fans are stoked for the septet’s anthology album Proof, their first album release in two years. ARMYs are equally excited for the group’s ninth debut anniversary, the 2022 Festa celebrations.

As per their Festa schedule, the Butter singers shared a bunch of adorable group selfies, taking us through a nostalgic stroll down memory lane.

The photos have been sourced from their various shoots, behind the scenes, and events over the past year, highlighting their inspiring friendship and brotherhood.

Story continues below ad

ARMYs await their 2022 group dinner, which is next on their agenda for the 2022 Festa celebrations.

BTS to make a comeback on music shows

In some more good news for ARMYs, the Yet to Come singers are all set to make a smashing comeback on Korean music shows.

Bangtan members will be releasing their anniversary anthology Proof on June 10, followed by Festa on June 13, and will officially return to music shows starting June 16.

On June 16, the Dynamite singers will appear on Mnet’s M Countdown, on KBS2’s Music Bank on June 17, followed by SBS’ Inkigayo on June 19.

Story continues below ad

This marks their first music show appearance in approximately two years, since March 2020.

The Bangtan boys will perform Yet To Come, their comeback title song.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far