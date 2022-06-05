5 times BTS' RM proved he was the perfect leader

BTS' RM, also known as Kim Nam-joon was born on September 12, 1994. The South Korean rapper and songwriter debuted as the group’s leader in 2013. His first solo mixtape, by his name RM, was released in 2015. The rapper released his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018, which ranked #26 on the US Billboard 200. It also became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in that respective year.

Kim Nam-joon has collaborated with artists such as Warren G, Gaeko, Wale, Younha, and Lil Nas X, among many others. He often mentions songs by various singers and artists in his Instagram stories. Being the miraculous leader he is, RM has always encouraged and cheered his members in every situation.

He has left no stone unturned to prove that he can take responsibility for the group, no matter the condition. From taking care of his fellow mates to translating Korean to English and vice versa in interviews, BTS' RM has won the hearts of a million people.

Take a look at five such heart-warming moments, which are testament to his qualities as a group leader.

5 times BTS' RM proved that he is the best leader

1) The acceptance speech at MAMA 2016

namjoon lyric bot @namjoonlyricbot "There were people said that we wouldn't make it...Thank you for making our dream reality." - Namjoon



Mama Awards 2016 was one of the most memorable and exciting award shows that BTS have ever attended.



There is no chance that ARMYs don't know about the 2016 MAMA awards ceremony. The K-pop band BTS was named "Artist of the Year,” which filled the members and fans with joy.

Being the leader, BTS' RM was expected to take the prize and further give the acceptance speech; however, he pushed forward J-hope instead. Since J-hope is the lead dancer and contributes extensively to the choreography, it was thoughtful of RM to give him the spotlight. He also encouraged Jimin and Jungkook to give a speech.

2) BTS' RM's speech at UNICEF

BTS was invited to the United Nations on September 28, 2020, as part of the UNICEFs #ENDviolence program and the group’s Love Myself Campaign. As always, RM took the lead and gave a flawless speech on loving oneself irrespective of one’s “faults.”

He expressed how grateful he was to his fellow members for staying by his side through thick and thin. He stated:

"If there’s anything that I’ve achieved, it was only possible, that I have my other BTS members right by my side, and because of the love and support that our ARMY fans all over the world made for us."

3) J-hope’s exit from the group

It is not hidden how difficult and painful the days before BTS’ official debut were. The group was reminiscing about their struggles and past on one of the Burn The Stage documentary episodes when it was discovered that J-hope almost left the group before its debut.

Jungkook cried and pleaded with him not to leave the group, but J-Hope had decided. At this point, RM, as the leader, told Big Hit that they could not debut without J-Hope and said:

“I told them that we needed Jung Hoseok. We can’t make it without him.”

Thanks to RM’s determination, J-hope made it back to the group.

4) The prank by Bang PD

anju⁷✰ (slow 📚) @jjksceo best leader no doubt is only HIM



#베스트리더_RM @BTS_twt

Remember when Bang PD once play a hidden camera prank on Namjoon? From the 140513 episode of Mnet's 4 Things. Bang PD asks Joonie, "BTS or go solo?" He says BTS w/out hesitationbest leader no doubt is only HIM Remember when Bang PD once play a hidden camera prank on Namjoon? From the 140513 episode of Mnet's 4 Things. Bang PD asks Joonie, "BTS or go solo?" He says BTS w/out hesitation 😭😭 best leader no doubt is only HIM #베스트리더_RM @BTS_twt https://t.co/mE3jpBuz6e

BTS' RM has proved that he is a great leader. Back in 2014, during a special on Mnet’s 4 This Show, Bang PD, the founder of BIGHIT Entertainment, decided to prank BTS' Kim Nam-joon. The crew arranged for Suga, J-hope, and RM to meet Bang PD in a studio while the remaining members gathered in another room to listen to their conversation.

Suddenly Bang PD asked RM if he wanted to make a solo debut and continue his music endeavors instead of being with a then-struggling group. RM, without any hesitation, said that he wanted to be part of BTS, which to date makes ARMYs emotional.

5) Breaking up fights maturely

BTS' RM showed his leadership skills when he broke a fight between Kim Tae-Hyung and Kim Seok-jin regarding a performance-related argument. RM stepped in to alleviate the situation and help everyone stay calm.

His comforting words helped the duo to overcome their conflict and concentrate on their upcoming performance. This shows Nam-joon’s ability as a leader to deal with the most stressful situations.

