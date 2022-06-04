"I welcome our new and fashionable overlords": U.S. netizens endorse BTS as new leaders of the country's government

World-famous K-pop sensation BTS is winning the hearts of not only fans but also residents living in the the United States of America. With the group’s recent visit to the White House to meet President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month, the boys inspired billions of people around the world with their speech.

Not only is the group’s fanbase commending the members for their appearance, now even locals seem to be endorsing them as new leaders for the U.S. government.

Many Americans have taken to social media platforms and are praising the group for physically addressing the global issue of anti-Asian hate crimes in addition to Asian inclusion and diversity.

On Twitter, one netizen wrote:

Seth Mangold @stmangold @PopulismUpdates This is for the best. I welcome our new talented and fashionable overlords. @PopulismUpdates This is for the best. I welcome our new talented and fashionable overlords.

BTS turns locals into ARMYs after its 2022 White House official meeting

The K-pop boy group recently made headlines as the members visited the White House on June 1, 2022, and made history with their dedicated speech. The group was asked to conclude the celebrations of AANHPI Heritage Month and speak on the global issue of anti-Asian hate crimes and the importance of Asian inclusion.

Each member spoke publicly to reporters at Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s press briefing and stole the hearts of many, with their charming visuals and professionalism. The group also met President Joe Biden, who lauded them for their initiative.

RM thanked President Biden and said:

"We just want to be a little help and we truly appreciate the White House and the government’s trying to find solutions."

However, the group has also received some snarky remarks, especially from Rep. Andy Biggs, who is a Republican with a reputation for posting negative reviews about the current government.

While ARMYs naturally supported the group, locals and non-fans, too, cheered them on for their involvement. A political Twitter account, Populism Updates, posted a picture from the group’s press gathering and captioned the post, saying:

"BTS has seized the U.S. government."

The tweet went viral for its spot-on description, with 55.8K likes at the time of writing. The comment section of the post is currently filled with ARMYs and non-fans praising and welcoming the group as the new U.S. government, with many also going on to the extent of stating that the septet is doing a much better job than any other politician in America.

Seb Jones @big_cheddars @PopulismUpdates I almost just choked laughing at this. My god this entire thing is just... It's perfection, it's so damn funny. @PopulismUpdates I almost just choked laughing at this. My god this entire thing is just... It's perfection, it's so damn funny.

shiene @ttaesthicx @PopulismUpdates locals should prepare themselves for seeing purple in evry corner of the streets, builings, etc soon. @PopulismUpdates locals should prepare themselves for seeing purple in evry corner of the streets, builings, etc soon. https://t.co/ijxVWBn27a

Meanwhile, BTS has joined the iconic list of musicians who have been invited to the White House, including Rock-n-Roll King, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson. The K-pop boy group has become the first and only Korean act to receive a formal invite from the White House, and so far, only three famous personalities, including BTS, have been invited to the Oval Office.

