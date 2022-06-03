What did Andy Biggs say about BTS? United States rep slammed for snide remarks on K-Pop group's visit to the White House

K-pop global sensation BTS created ripples on the internet with the group's recent visit to the United States of America to meet President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage month. While millions of netizens applauded the group members for their involvement in such a crucial address, some were dissatisfied and indirectly slammed the group.
In a recent tweet posted by representative Andy Biggs, many fans noticed that the politician passed a snide remark at the group’s recent visit to the White House and tweeted a disrespectful comment after the septet delivered an eye-opening and inspiring speech. Andy Biggs' post read:
"Wonder if they have any ideas on how to secure our border, lower inflation, lower gas prices, and get baby formula back on our shelves."
Story continues below ad
Upon seeing this shady remark made by representative Andy Biggs, many supporters and fans out-ratioed the politician and stated that the group did a tremendous job at the White House while also adding that the musicians did something impactful regarding anti-Asian hate crime, which many politicians could never think of doing.
"So, you want singers to do your job?", netizens out-ratio Rep. Andy Biggs for his snarky remark at BTS
Story continues below ad
American politician Andy Biggs has recently come under fire for tweeting about the world-famous K-pop boy group BTS. Andy Biggs is an American attorney and Conservative Republican representing Arizona’s fifth congressional district in the United States House of Representatives.
The politician is also known for sharing negative posts about the current government, as President Joe Biden is a Democrat.
On May 31, K-pop sensation BTS publicly spoke to reporters at Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s press briefing. Immediately after their motivating speech, the group members met with President Joe Biden. In both official meetings, the septet discussed the importance of Asian inclusion and diversity, also speaking about the rising cases of anti-Asian hate crimes across the world.
Story continues below ad
The K-pop group has become the first and only Korean act to be invited to the White House. Other famous personalities such as Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson have received formal invites, but they were all Americans. However, even fewer artists have been invited to the famed Oval Office itself. BTS joins the ranks of Michael Jackson and U2’s Bono as the only three to be invited.
After the group delivered its speech at the press briefing, representative Andy Biggs took a dig at the K-pop boy group and targeted their members instead. He questioned whether the K-pop act had any ideas regarding additional present-day issues in the country.
Story continues below ad
As soon as netizens came across Biggs’ tweet, they out-ratioed him and called him out for his shady remarks. Netizens essentially pointed out that Andy Biggs was asking foreign personalities to solve the United States’ issues, all of which American politicians should be resolving rather than asking others to do so.
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
In addition, BTS visited the White House to speak specifically on topics that affected not only them as Asians who frequently travel to the US for work, but also for others who have experienced heavy discrimination in America since COVID-19. The group did their best as they stood in solidarity with others and used their influence and platform for a positive impact.