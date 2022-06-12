BTS’ Jin almost licks Jungkook’s hands during a livestream in a hilarious display of sibling energy

Global K-pop sensation BTS recently made a legendary comeback to the music scene with the release of their new album Proof, which serves as an anthology of the group’s past, present, and future endeavors. The album contains nostalgic songs from the group’s past as well as three new songs. For Youth, one of the new songs on the album, is a special song they wrote for their fandom, ARMY.

The seven members worked tirelessly to launch a heartfelt album, as they are wrapping up the first chapter of their music journey. They even took a short break and greeted fans via a live broadcast after their album’s successful launch.

Known for being chirpy, loud, and amusing, the group ensured that their live broadcast was fun and hilarious. The members sat down together and spoke about their current status. As the group’s youngest member Jungkook stated that he felt alive, group member Jin almost licked Jungkook’s hands to act out the actual translation.

BTS' Jin takes Jungkook's words seriously during the group's recent broadcast in an amusing twist

When it comes to K-pop groups, each member has a role to fulfill. Since the members live together for years at a time, they become a close-knit family. K-pop group BTS is no different, and the members have always been likened to seven brothers. So, it is only natural that they love teasing each other once in a while, and making the others laugh with a display of chaotic sibling energy.

Jungkook, the youngest member of the group, loves to have fun with the elder group members, especially Jin who happens to be the oldest. However, there was a role reversal this time which left fans highly amused. Jin tried to tease his younger brother, group maknae Jungkook, during the recent broadcast.

The K-pop boy group recently surprised ARMY with a live broadcast, which was a lot of fun like always. One moment in particular caught the attention of fans and it involved an interaction between Jungkook and Jin. As the golden maknae was talking, Jin tried to lick his hand after Jungkook stated that he felt kind of alive after their music show recording. This is because the literal translation of Jungkook's statement on the group’s official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV, read:

"I get the taste of flesh."

Taking his words literally, BTS' Jin attempted to lick his hand which made the other members teary-eyed with laughter. Jungkook looked at Jin in surprise and said:

"Ah, really. Why is he like this?"

thv @taecive WHY WAS JIN LICKING TOWARDS JUNGKOOK’S HAND… WHY WAS JIN LICKING TOWARDS JUNGKOOK’S HAND… 😭 https://t.co/t6TL3gRycc

The maknae later playfully grabbed Jin’s hand as if trying to lick his hand. Both idols quickly sat down and began to laugh. The other group members, too, couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious moment.

Recent BTS updates

According to the group’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, the K-pop boy group will return to domestic music shows after a gap of two years to promote their recent comeback album Proof.

BTS will also perform their new album live on June 13, 2022, to celebrate the ninth anniversary of their debut in the K-pop music industry. The members will be accompanied by a special guest on the live broadcast that will take place on the group’s official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV.

