Hyundai picks BTS Jin's inspiring quote on the Goal of the Century as a description for its campaign

World-famous K-pop boy group BTS has joined hands with Hyundai Motors once again for a new campaign titled Goal of the century. The new initiative created by Hyundai calls for a united world for sustainability on the road to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The campaign also features legendary England professional footballer Steven Gerrard.

As each member was given the opportunity to discuss their goal of the century, group member Jin gave a rather inspiring and moving statement that has now been put into effect and chosen as the motto of the entire campaign. Jin’s goal reads:

"Creating a sustainable world is no longer just a task for any one person. It's the goal of the century that everyone can achieve in solidarity."

Hyundai X BTS collaborate for a sustainable world

The K-pop boy group sparked massive excitement among fans as it joined Hyundai Motor’s Goal of the century campaign, which was officially released on Earth Day, April 22, 2022. The campaign is set to run throughout and beyond the Qatar World Cup 2022. Apart from BTS, famous England and Liverpool footballer Steven Gerrard will also feature in the campaign that calls for a united world for sustainability.

Each group member had the chance to produce ideas and concepts for a brighter and cleaner tomorrow. The production team asked Jin why he joined the “Team Century” and Jin’s answer to the question was eloquent and accurate as he stated that creating a sustainable world isn’t a one man's job, but “it’s the goal of the century that everyone can achieve in solidarity.”

As Jin hit the nail on the head with his impactful and eye-opening description, the quote has become the motto of the entire campaign. It is now being represented on promotional banners and people can read it to feel motivated and make a change.

BTS’ Jin has always given wise and eloquent opinions that have a positive impact and aim. His words and quotations frequently become a highlight of the group’s official speeches as the idol has a lot of knowledge about various topics and issues. Moreover, Jin’s professional narration skills make each speech motivating and charismatic.

In real life, too, Jin lives by his many mottos of doing good and helping the world heal and creating a better future for the coming generations. Since childhood, the K-pop singer has shown interest in addressing social issues, from environmental degradation to helping the disadvantaged.

At a young age, Jin became a member of the UNICEF Honors Club and came up with the “Love Yourself” theme for the group’s compilation album. Additionally, the Boy With Luv crooner frequently speaks up about environmental issues and encourages people, especially youth, to separate garbage and waste products, minimize water usage, and to use recyclable materials.

Quite recently, fans of BTS’ Jin planted an entire “Epiphany Forest” in his name. With the key idea of instilling ecological consciousness among people, Indonesian ARMYs planted 124 trees at Jurung Tiga Nature Park in Indonesia, with the motto “This is how we welcome change”.

