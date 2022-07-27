BTS, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and more score VMA nominations

MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMA) released the list of nominations for 2022 on July 26, with BTS and SEVENTEEN reigning over other K-pop groups. The Best K-pop category sparked a lot of excitement among Korean entertainment fans, as it featured a number of rising K-pop groups.

The seven groups and artists competing for the Best K-pop Award at the 2022 VMA are BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Stray Kids, ITZY, and TWICE.

Interestingly, exposure to K-pop across the world is also evident through the nominations idol groups received in other categories. Keeping Best K-pop aside, the idol groups are nominated for Best Choreography, Best Metaverse Performance, Best Visual Effects, Best New Artist, Best PUSH Performance of the Year and more.

BTS and SEVENTEEN bag the highest nominations across K-pop groups at VMA 2022

The much-awaited and exciting VMA will be returning next month to award this year’s excellent talent in the music industry. The highest nominated artists across all the awards are Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Kendrick Lamar, tying against each other with seven nods each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles followed closely with six nominations each. However, K-pop groups weren’t too far off either.

BTS received a total of four nominations and is the only group or duo with the highest number of nods. The K-pop giants is nominated for Best K-pop for Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), Best Choreography for Permission to Dance, Best Metaverse Performance for Minecraft, and Best Visual Effects for My Universe along with Coldplay.

Following them closely is SEVENTEEN, with three nods. They’re competing for the Best New Artist, Push Performance of the Year for Rock with You, and Best K-pop for HOT.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is nominated for Best Metaverse Performance for PUBG and its member, Lisa, is nominated for Best K-Pop with her debut solo, LALISA.

Other K-pop groups each received one nomination in the Best K-pop category. These include Stray Kids for MANIAC, TWICE for The Feels and ITZY for LOCO.

Out of the 20+ categories announced, 16 of them have fan voting open till August 19, except for the Best New Artist category. Fans can go to www.mtv.com/vma/vote to cast their votes. Each account can submit 20 votes per day across one or all category(s).

The 2022 VMA is the second time SEVENTEEN has been nominated in the Best K-pop category. The 13-member act received a nod last year with Ready to Love. However, BTS has been winning the award continuously for the last three years.

On the other hand, JYP Entertainment’s groups Stray Kids and ITZY made their VMA debut this year with their nominations.

With rising K-pop idols in this year’s Best K-pop category and Korean singers breaking boundaries to earn nominations in other categories, it will be interesting to see how many awards the Hallyu industry takes home.

The 2022 VMA will take place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28 at 8:00 pm ET. It will be broadcast on multiple networks - The CW Network, Paramount Network, Nickelodeon, MTV2, Pop, BET, Comedy Central, VH1, BET Her, Logo and TVLand.

