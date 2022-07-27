BTS' In the Soop Airbnb estate: How to book, price, and all you need to know

If you are an ARMY, we have some exciting news for you. BTS' In The Soop estate can now be booked for a one-night stay, but it will only be open to two lucky winners.

According to People Magazine, Airbnb has revealed that two lucky fans can relax at the stunning property where BTS filmed the second season of In The Soop for one night.

The press release mentioned:

"The expansive property will immerse guests in the serene natural rhythms of PyeongChang, South Korea, a mountainous region famed for its lush forests and rolling hilltop vistas."

Airbnb has also taken to their official social media channels to confirm the news. On Instagram, they shared gorgeous pictures of the property and asked fans to make their reservation as soon as booking opens.

Revealing more, they wrote:

"Get ready to relax, unwind and live like BTS with this dynamite stay in the lush countryside of PyeongChang, South Korea. This tranquil gem was the resting place for the 21st century pop icons during the filming of IN THE SOOP BTS Season 2, @inthesoop.tv and is now available on Airbnb. Booking opens on August 2nd at 11am KST at the link in our bio."

Much like the first season, the second season of In The Soop featured the seven members of the group, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and JungKook's dog Bam spending quality time with each other amid nature.

Everything to know about BTS' In The Soop property

As per People Magazine, the booking only costs $7, plus taxes. The mansion has a rectangular pool with an impressive deck where all the members, especially Jin and j-hope often used to spend time. The unicorn-shaped float, a fan favorite, will also be present at the property. The well-decorated pool area is made even more mesmerizing by the stunning view of the mountains.

A beautiful capture from the property (Image via Airbnb Website)

From the trampoline to gym equipment, the property will retain most of the things that were present when BTS was vacationing at the spot. The stunning place can be booked via Airbnb's official website from Monday, August 1, 10 PM ET, which is equivalent to August 2, 11 AM KST / 7.30 AM IST.

Fans can enjoy as they like. The space will be made available to two lucky winners who can curl up with a book like RM, spend some quality time in the cozy music room covering BTS' famous songs or creating their own verses, and much more. A karaoke machine and sound system shall also be set up in the mansion for fans who want to jam to the group's latest album Proof.

As per People Magazine, foodie ARMYs can enjoy fantastic dishes including egg tarts, simmered rice cakes, and the dish that the septet refers to as "the best taste in the universe," aka charcoal-grilled korean beef.

It is important to remember that booking will not guarantee you the opportunity. Two winners will be exclusively chosen from the list of fans who submit their reservation.

Member V, aka Kim Taehyung, is set to appear in a new season of the show alongside the 'Wooga squad' that includes K-drama actors Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Park Seo Joon, as well as rapper Peakboy. The new staycation series has been named, In The Soop: Friendcation.

