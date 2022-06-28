5 moments that showcased BTS’ Jungkook’s competitive spirit

BTS’ Jungkook is a competitive person, and fans are always taken by this quality. The ‘golden maknae’ has rightly earned himself that title. He likes to win no matter the situation and always strives for perfection.

From boxing to painting, BTS’ Jungkook has left no field unexplored. The 24-year-old has achieved great heights and still works towards more each day. He talks about how he needs to work harder and explore more in his life.

BTS members are well aware of his competitive spirit as well. Given that they have spent years together, the artists know Jungkook enough to understand that he is the most competitive member and goes to great lengths to win.

V, in an interview, exposed the maknae and his constant need to win. He told the interviewer how upset BTS’ Jungkook could get if things didn’t go his way. V said,

“Recently, we (Jungkook and V) were playing together. We were rolling for a gacha, when Jungkook said ‘If I don’t get this, I’m quitting. But he ends up getting it. That’s how strong-willed he is.’”

Let’s look at some of BTS’ Jungkook’s moments that reflected his competitive persona.

Five times BTS’ Jungkook’s competitive spirit completely took over him

1) Screams but ends up losing

The Euphoria singer will endure everything to win. In one Run BTS! episode, he desperately wanted to get the correct answer because Jimin and he were lagging behind the other teams.

In his excitement to answer the question, BTS’ Jungkook screamed for five seconds straight until he was allowed to answer. To everyone’s surprise, he didn’t bet before answering the question, which the game required him to do. Members burst out laughing, and so did Jungkook. His competitive attitude got the best of him.

However, this was not the first time he screamed his lungs out. The idol has a habit of constantly shouting and screaming his name to get an edge over other members in answering questions first.

2) Jin photobombed his pictures

In a Run BTS! episode, members were given individual tasks and missions which they had to complete with the help of other members. While each member poured in their heart and soul, Jin was seen lagging because he was secretly a spy who had to photobomb other members’ pictures.

Unaware of this fact, Jungkook let Jin into most of his pictures. Points had to be deducted for each picture Jin made an appearance in. As a result, Jungkook exploded into screams and started to destroy his picture collage.

3) Jungkook is a part-time sprinter

BTS’ Jungkook loves to run in games because it gives him an edge over his fellow members. While many Run BTS! episodes involve members moving from one building to another or a ground to a destination, the drama period episode crossed all boundaries.

The Still With You singer ran throughout the episode for several reasons. His competitive personality took the front seat as he collected everything he was instructed to.

4) You gotta do what you gotta do

J-hope once stated that BTS’ Jungkook would do whatever required him to achieve his goal, and he was not joking. Jungkook himself said,

“I will not stop until I get what I want.”

These are the maknae’s emotions, which describe how much he likes to win. To set a record in basketball throws, Jungkook went to extreme lengths and cheated his way out.

5) Even one point is essential

BTS’ Jungkook’s love for winning crosses boundaries when he enters the game world. The Begin singer is never seen lacking, even if it means he has to compete with a one-point difference. In episode 144 of Run BTS!, the K-pop idol struggled to score points but still poured Blood, Sweat, and Tears to answer questions.

His reaction to winning the “comfort song for ARMYs” question was hilarious and adorable. He screamed when he got the answer right and ran to J-hope for a hug.

