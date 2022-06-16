"BTS is forever": Jungkook addresses disbandment rumors in recent V Live broadcast 

To wrap up their 9th-anniversary debut celebrations, BTS members hosted the annual BTS FESTA Dinner on June 15, 2022. During the informal dinner, the K-pop boy group made an announcement that shook the K-pop world.

The word “hiatus” popped up on screens when group mate SUGA addressed viewers that the septet would now go into an “off-season phase,” where each member would focus on their individual activities.

After the announcement, many news reporting channels and netizens misinterpreted the translations and stated that the group would go on an indefinite hiatus or disband. However, group member Jungkook cleared the air of tension in his recent V Live broadcast and denied all disbandment rumors.

Jungkook stated:

"I thought it was right to get this clarified in case there were any misunderstandings. BTS is forever."

BTS' Jungkook assures fans that the group has no desire to disband

In celebration of the group’s successful 9th-anniversary debut, the K-pop boy group released a new album, Proof, on June 10, 2022. The latest drop is an anthology album that pays homage to the group’s past, present, and future and incorporates previously released tracks, unheard demos, and three new songs.

On the last day of their anniversary celebration, the seven members hosted an informal dinner on their official YouTube channel BANGTAN TV. Styled in chic and comfortable outfits, the boys reminisced about their past and pondered over their present. They also announced certain information about their future that might have surprised millions of fans.

The term “hiatus” was used in the translation or subtitles in the group’s FESTA Dinner live broadcast, which ultimately caused a misunderstanding among people. As group member SUGA was announcing this particular news, his words can also be translated as “off-season” or “off-period.” Naturally, ARMYs were surprised by the subtitles, and many interpreted it to mean the group was disbanding.

However, to comfort ARMY even more, the group’s youngest member Jungkook took time to greet fans via an unannounced live broadcast on V Live. During his online interaction, the golden maknae addressed the alleged disbandment rumors and denied all the claims.

The Stay Alive crooner revealed that after the FESTA Dinner when he woke up the next day, he saw the phrases “BTS hiatus” and “BTS Disband” trending on various social media platforms. Hence, he wanted to clear up the mess and stated that the group remains together.

"I'll say this again but we have no desire to disband."

The group maknae continued to deny all disbandment rumors and emphasized that they still have group activities planned, including their much-awaited variety show Run BTS.

"We still have a lot of group activities left, and there will continually be more in the future. So you don’t have to worry about that."

Meanwhile, HYBE CEO Park Ji-won has also released an official statement that dispels all rumors of the group’s disbandment and states that the members have expressed the need to widen their range of activities by combining group and individual activities.

