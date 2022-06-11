BTS’ Jungkook reminds members of Otsukare and performs the adorable Super Tuna dance

K-pop boy group BTS has left the internet in awe with the release of their new anthology album Proof. The new album comes in time for the group’s 9th anniversary of their debut, and has sent fans into a frenzy.

For the group’s anniversary celebrations, they are holding a weeklong BTS 2022 Festa that includes family portraits, behind-the-scenes footage, and more from the group’s past.

While attending a scheduled activity for the celebration, group maknae Jungkook entertained his group members by referencing some iconic moments from the group’s discography.

Known for his fun, chirpy, and sweet nature, Jungkook reminded groupmates and hyungs J-Hope and Jin about two of their iconic songs, Otsukare and Super Tuna, which have been cherished by the group’s fandom for a long time.

Jungkook took a short break and amused everyone with the legendary Super Tuna choreography. They also jokingly discussed re-releasing the song Otsukare.

In celebration of the group’s ninth anniversary debut, each member was involved in a few exciting activities which they later shared with their fans or ARMY.

Each year, the group releases a BTS Festa presenting family portraits, behind-the-scenes footage, dance routines of previously released tracks and much more to celebrate their togetherness and achievements.

The group’s youngest member Jungkook was working hard on the celebration when he decided to take a short break and entertain hyungs Jin and J-Hope. Jungkook does all kinds of silly and fun things on set. He playfully disturbs the other members when they’re trying to focus, and cracks them up with his hilarious jokes and spontaneous dance moves.

During the septet’s 2022 family portrait photoshoot for this year’s Festa, he suddenly reminded Jin and J-Hope about the song Otsukare. The track originally became popular through J-Hope and SUGA. Jin joked about re-releasing the same.

The closest English translation of Otsukare is “thank you for your hard work”, “good work'', or simply commenting that someone has done a good job. One appreciates their colleague’s actions using the word.

The two K-pop idols transformed the sweet phrase into a song of their own and performed it during the group’s WAKE UP tour. They also performed it at an official Japanese fan meeting. The song soon caught on with all the other members and became a common singalong during their appearances.

BTS' Jungkook then went on to perform the iconic Super Tuna choreography from Jin's legendary hit song of the same name. The self-composed song is a sweet and fun melody, which Jin released back on December 4, 2021, on his birthday.

The song raises awareness about the fish species Tuna, and the Korean Institute of Ocean Science & Technology (KIOST) has also used the melody to encourage environmental awareness, especially with regard to marine life.

BTS Jin’s single track Super Tuna went viral because of its simple but addictive choreography as soon as it was released. The track was well-received among fans and listed under Top Trending Songs on YouTube for 16 consecutive weeks. It also successfully remained on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart for 11 consecutive weeks.

