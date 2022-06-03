BTS takes us down memory lane in heartwarming new photos for the 2022 Festa celebration

The countdown for the BTS 2022 Festa celebrations has officially begun. For those unfamiliar with it, the world-famous boy band celebrates the anniversary of their debut with the BTS Festa, a two-week event that features new music and exciting content for their fans.
On June 3 at midnight KST, BTS shared an adorable set of family-style portrait group photos. The group took fans down memory lane to recreate some of their iconic past photos.
In the sweet pictures, the septet's members are dressed in black and white tuxedos, showing off their adorable charm. Despite their simple attire, all seven BTS members looked handsome and charismatic, flashing their lovable smiles.
BTS recreate their classic old photos for the 2022 Festa celebrations
One photo is a cute recreation of the group’s 2017 Festa celebration group photo. Another recreated photo pays homage to The Beatles on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The remaining photos showcase their playful and goofy side, as they strike a pose for multiple pictures. However, it wasn't just group photos, the members also released unit pictures in accordance with the 2022 Festa celebrations.
Next in line for the 2022 Festa celebrations will be “Practice Record ’13-’22.”
Post which, BTS will release their never-seen-before selfie collection.
ARMYs (name of the band's fandom) are clearly anticipating “The REAL Bangtan Team Dinner”, wherein members get together to share a nice meal and look back at all the time they spent together.
In another landmark event for the 2022 Festa celebrations, BTS will release a song, specially dedicated to ARMYs.
Unfortunately, the dates and times were not quite stated in BTS’ tweet announcement. However, certain ARMYs noticed that clock emojis were included, indicating 12.00 pm, 06.00 pm, 07.00 pm, and 08.00 pm.
BTS are all set to perform on music shows again
Besides their 2022 Festa celebrations, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that BTS will be performing their newest title track, Yet to Come, on music programmes.
BIG HIT MUSIC confirmed that the septet will be performing on Mnet’s M Countdown on June 16, KBS’ Music Bank on June 17 and SBS’ Inkigayo on June 19.
This will mark the talented seven-member group’s first music program performance since March 2020.
BTS’ Suga and PSY’s collab That That hits 200 million views on YouTube
Other than BTS’ 2022 Festa celebrations, ARMYs have yet another reason to rejoice. The YouTube music video for PSY’s That That, in collaboration with BTS’ Suga, surpassed 200 million views recently on June 2. Furthermore, it has been just about 34 days since its release on April 29 at 06.00 pm KST.
That That is the first Korean music video of 2022 and PSY’s seventh music video to hit 200 million views.
BTS is currently preparing to make their comeback on June 10 with their anniversary special anthology album PROOF and will celebrate their ninth debut anniversary on June 13.