BTS takes us down memory lane in heartwarming new photos for the 2022 Festa celebration

BTS Festa 2022 family portrait (Image via Twitter/ @@bts_bighit)
BTS Festa 2022 family portrait (Image via Twitter/ @@bts_bighit)
Anwaya Mane
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 03, 2022 08:36 PM IST

The countdown for the BTS 2022 Festa celebrations has officially begun. For those unfamiliar with it, the world-famous boy band celebrates the anniversary of their debut with the BTS Festa, a two-week event that features new music and exciting content for their fans.

On June 3 at midnight KST, BTS shared an adorable set of family-style portrait group photos. The group took fans down memory lane to recreate some of their iconic past photos.

In the sweet pictures, the septet's members are dressed in black and white tuxedos, showing off their adorable charm. Despite their simple attire, all seven BTS members looked handsome and charismatic, flashing their lovable smiles.

BTS recreate their classic old photos for the 2022 Festa celebrations

[#2022BTSFESTA]🕛 603OPENING CEREMONYBTS 9TH ANNIVERSARY FAMILY PORTRAIT #1(weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/m19gsgjy)(facebook.com/bangtan.offici…)#2022BTSFESTA #BTS9thAnniversary#9주년가족사진 #UN수트소년단 #FESTA달려보자9 https://t.co/rKfOpGpJ8J

One photo is a cute recreation of the group’s 2017 Festa celebration group photo. Another recreated photo pays homage to The Beatles on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

@BTS_twt #ARMYsPrideBTSThey recreated this They recreated Latefamily portrait from Show with Stephen Festa 2017 💜. Colbert 2019 💜. https://t.co/RnW7Br9jlA

The remaining photos showcase their playful and goofy side, as they strike a pose for multiple pictures. However, it wasn't just group photos, the members also released unit pictures in accordance with the 2022 Festa celebrations.

Next in line for the 2022 Festa celebrations will be “Practice Record ’13-’22.”

2022 BTS FESTAPRACTICE RECORD We are bulletproof PT.2 석진 Focus#BTS #방탄소년단 #진 https://t.co/wqMstNp9We

Post which, BTS will release their never-seen-before selfie collection.

wtf...so we all got a seokjin selca on weverse, a namseok yt live, bts singing for us a happy birthday, an ot7 selca from weibo, selcas from bts on bts' japan fancafe and a bts festa video marathon on weverse for ARMY DAY..,, WE ARE REALLY THAT SPOILED IM— https://t.co/KpR6122UOZ

ARMYs (name of the band's fandom) are clearly anticipating “The REAL Bangtan Team Dinner”, wherein members get together to share a nice meal and look back at all the time they spent together.

BTS Dinner FESTA 2018youtu.be/K4Melso7MPU

In another landmark event for the 2022 Festa celebrations, BTS will release a song, specially dedicated to ARMYs.

bts festa through the years , can't wait for song for army 💜 https://t.co/F5SXAjLHZd

Unfortunately, the dates and times were not quite stated in BTS’ tweet announcement. However, certain ARMYs noticed that clock emojis were included, indicating 12.00 pm, 06.00 pm, 07.00 pm, and 08.00 pm.

BTS are all set to perform on music shows again

Besides their 2022 Festa celebrations, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that BTS will be performing their newest title track, Yet to Come, on music programmes.

BIG HIT MUSIC confirmed that the septet will be performing on Mnet’s M Countdown on June 16, KBS’ Music Bank on June 17 and SBS’ Inkigayo on June 19.

This will mark the talented seven-member group’s first music program performance since March 2020.

Omg !! Finally after a few years 😭😭. it’s been a long time since the last era "ON" ,, they went to music shows 🥹🥹 . https://t.co/d4RLAP0dj9
BTS COMEBACK STAGE ON MUSIC BANK???! OMG FINALLY! AFTER 2 YEARS?! https://t.co/Dx0IjWBYRE

BTS’ Suga and PSY’s collab That That hits 200 million views on YouTube

Other than BTS’ 2022 Festa celebrations, ARMYs have yet another reason to rejoice. The YouTube music video for PSY’s That That, in collaboration with BTS’ Suga, surpassed 200 million views recently on June 2. Furthermore, it has been just about 34 days since its release on April 29 at 06.00 pm KST.

That That is the first Korean music video of 2022 and PSY’s seventh music video to hit 200 million views.

BTS is currently preparing to make their comeback on June 10 with their anniversary special anthology album PROOF and will celebrate their ninth debut anniversary on June 13.

Edited by Atul S

