BTS's V and SUGA surprise fans with high-end carry on luggage at Incheon International Airport 

K-pop boy group BTS created waves on the internet with their casual yet chic outfits while departing for the US from Incheon International Airport in Seoul. Not only is the world talking about the group’s upcoming visit to the White House, but they are also busy discussing each group member’s high-end fashion style.

It seems like where the septet travels, they capture the attention of netizens with their charming visuals and amazed everyone with their luxury travel and fashion items. From their high-end outfits and accessories, the cost of each item doesn’t come at a low price.

Group members SUGA and V recently garnered a lot of traction for luxurious travel items, particularly their carry-on luggage, as they entered the premises of Incheon International Airport. While SUGA gripped his bag firmly in his hand, groupmate V stylishly carried a cross-body sling bag.

ifrah^-^ @yooniesmiIe BTS Suga with a Hermès Birkin and my heart in his pocket!! [exclusive] BTS Suga with a Hermès Birkin and my heart in his pocket!! [exclusive] https://t.co/JKXMaJs6l1

BTS's SUGA and V flaunt their luxury carry-on luggage at Incheon International Airport

The K-pop phenomenon recently departed for the US, where they will meet US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss racial discrimination and anti-Asian hate crimes.

On May 30, 2022, group members RM, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, SUGA, and V were spotted arriving at Incheon International Airport and immediately garnered worldwide attention for their visuals and airport fashion.

Netizens also began to decipher the cost and brand of the items that the boys were seen carrying. BTS’ SUGA looked debonair in his white top, cream-colored overshirt, and ripped denim jeans. The idol also made hearts melt with this hairstyle as his hair grew.

However, this was not the end of it. SUGA also gained attention for his expensive luggage. The black bag caught the attention of fans as it looked pricey and matched the singer’s personality with a ribbon on the clutch.

BTS' SUGA confidently carried along with the Hermès “HAC Birkin 50 Voyager Black Togo leather Palladium Hardware” bag. Despite the long name, the item's price comes at a whopping cost of 48,317,880 South Korean Won (approximately $39,000).

BTS' V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, also caught the attention of media reporters and fans for his luxurious and costly choice of carry-on luggage. Also known as the true fashionista of the group, V loves to experiment with various fashion styles and create new bold trends.

It is no surprise that V likes to splurge his money on fancy items. His recent carry-on bag is even more costly than SUGA’s Hermès. Groupmate V sported his iconic Delvaux Brilliant Bag, which he has been seen taking many times before.

TKG @TheTKGlobal | Kim Taehyung was sporting an iconic "Your Dog Is Not My Dog" sweatshirt by BODE, hugs 'Brilliant' bag by | Kim Taehyung was sporting an iconic "Your Dog Is Not My Dog" sweatshirt by BODE, hugs 'Brilliant' bag by @Delvaux that retails for ~$46274, two QUATRE single clip earrings by @Boucheron , and a mask by @ViUUM_Official 📑| Kim Taehyung was sporting an iconic "Your Dog Is Not My Dog" sweatshirt by BODE, hugs 'Brilliant' bag by @Delvaux that retails for ~$46274, two QUATRE single clip earrings by @Boucheron, and a mask by @ViUUM_Official! https://t.co/yFdydNVfio

The bag retails at around 61,977,999 South Korean Won (approximately $50,000). The Dynamite singer stylishly carried his luggage item across his body and styled himself in loose off-white pants, a white full-sleeve t-shirt, and a black beanie.

Meanwhile, all the BTS members have been credited on several occasions for their flattering and tasteful style in fashion. Multiple international fashion magazines, including Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and many more, have dubbed them the best-dressed band globally.

