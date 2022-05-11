BTS' V praised alongside Harry Styles, G-Dragon & more for breaking gender stereotypes in fashion among men 

Global K-pop sensation BTS has amazed fans not only with their outstanding singing and production abilities but also their fashion forward styles that frequently make rounds on the internet.

Group member V (Kim Tae-hyung) is the real fashionista of the group. He isn’t afraid to be experimental in his style, and tries out daring ensembles and accessories that others might not.

K-pop star V was recently highlighted as one of the many male celebrities who have popularized the use of pearl earrings for men when it comes to fashion. Artists like V, Harry Styles, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, WINNER’s Mino, actor Lee Dong-Hwi, and more have been praised for their chic, modern sense of fashion. They are looked upon as role models by many enthusiastic, fashion-loving fans.

BTS' V (Kim Tae-kyung) appreciated for his futuristic fashion sense by Dia.sister

On April 20, 2022, Dia.sister, a jewelry-focused fashion YouTube channel, released a video praising and naming male international celebrities who have been breaking gender stereotypes in the fashion world and are at the forefront of the “pearl fashion trend."

Pearl jewelry is usually considered a staple for women due to societal constructs, and seeing someone from the opposite gender confidently wearing pearls can be jarring for many. However, in the 21st century, gender stereotypes are meant to be broken. Many male celebrities are embodying the revolution in men's fashion and embracing the universality of fashion.

The K-pop industry is already known for its extravagant looks and unique styles, and BTS member V is one of the many K-pop idols who confidently sports fashion-forward ensembles.

BTS' V has also been seen wearing pearls in a number of pictures and videos since the group’s inception. He has worn them in earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and even on his clothes to make a bold fashion statement.

In the video, the host talks about BTS V (Kim Tae-jyung) breaking various gender stereotypes in fashion among men by wearing pearls in different styles and colors confidently. He has sported large pearl earrings, necklaces and even hats with pearl strings, as seen in the septet’s concept pictures for the hit single Butter.

The host also spoke about BTS V’s unique fashion sense, as evidenced by his bold outfit choices for international interviews and performances in different cities.

Additionally, the video spoke about famous artists like Harry Styles whose fashion has evolved over the years. Harry Styles’ willingness to take risks with his wardrobe has propelled him to become a fashion icon for many.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee