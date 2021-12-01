The iconic Home Alone house can now be all yours for one night! Open exclusively to a few lucky guests; residents thankfully won't have to fight off sneaky bandits - although setting booby traps is certainly on the cards!

An exclusive tie-up with Airbnb, the announcement was made on the occasion of the release of Home Sweet Home Alone, and Buzz McCallister will be the host of an overnight stay at the house in Chicago when the McCallisters are away for the holidays. Home Alone House Airbnb: How to book, price, address, dates and all about the overnight stay

Everything to know about the Home Alone House Airbnb

The popular home is being converted into an Airbnb for one night, and four people can relive the best moments from the classic movie for just $25. The place will be set up with holiday decorations like twinkling lights and a Christmas tree.

There will be a lot of junk food from the ‘90s alongside the best pizza of Chicago and a candlelit dinner with Kraft macaroni and cheese. Since Buzz will be the host, guests will be greeted by a real-life tarantula, but it won’t crawl on anyone’s face. Guests will also enjoy a new entry in the franchise, Home Sweet Home Alone.

In case you love LEGO, the house will have a ‘Home Alone’ kit. Other attractions include an aftershave and a mirror to scream into. The house will open for the first time to franchise fans who wish to recreate the magic of the classic film. Bookings are starting from December 7 at 1 PM on airbnb.com/homealone for the stay on December 12.

The interior of the Home Alone house will open for guests this month (Image via Airbnb/Twitter)

Airbnb plans to make a donation to La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago to celebrate the occasion. All the guests must compulsorily follow the Covid-19 guidelines as issued in Illinois. In case if the bookings get cancelled for an increase in Covid-19 cases, Airbnb will provide a $1,000 travel credit.

The classic Home Alone house is located 16 miles north of downtown Chicago in a north shore neighbourhood known as Winnetka, Illinois. The place is usually not accessible to the public and can be enjoyed only from the outside.

Directed by Dan Mazer, Home Sweet Home Alone is the sixth entry in the Home Alone franchise. Released on November 12, 2021, on Disney+, the film features Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell in the lead roles.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar