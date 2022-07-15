"This is my Met Gala": j-hope's Jack in the Box pre-release party sends fans into a frenzy

j-hope’s pre-release party for his solo album Jack in the Box is now the talk of the town. The internet is swimming with video clips and pictures from the event and fans are screaming for more.

The Airplane singer hosted an album-listening session for his friends and acquaintances on July 14, 2022. Many well-known faces, including big names from the K-pop industry, were in attendance. BTS members V and RM were spotted in selfies shared by Tiger JK, confirming their presence.

Everyone who attended the event shared numerous videos and photos. j-hope also took to Instagram to share a story, much to fans’ delight. Model Irene Kim, Cha Eun-woo, singer-actor Uhm Jung-hwa, the P-NATION squad and artists from AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, DPR LIVE, DPR CREAM, and KID MILLI were spotted.

In fact, the party lineup was so iconic that one fan couldn't help but compare it to the Met Gala.

allison⁷ @triviajoke refreshing the tl every 5 seconds to see who else attended hobi’s party,,, this is my met gala refreshing the tl every 5 seconds to see who else attended hobi’s party,,, this is my met gala

j-hope's Jack in the Box pre-release party was attended by a host of K-pop celebrities

The party was held ahead of j-hope's Jack In The Box album release on July 15. The album’s pre-release track, MORE, has already broken many records and established that the artist’s solo venture is on its way to success. It boasts great style, a dark concept, and a brand new aesthetic for the singer, and fans cannot be more excited.

Jessi took to Instagram to share photos with Dawn, HyunA, and Heize from the photoshoot at the party. Girl group LOONA's Chuu and BIGBANG's Taeyang were also spotted at the party.

Yka⁷♡︎🥀 @vhopelopy_



*with taehyung 🥺🥺

Hobi's safe place. Taehyung in the pre-release listening party

@BTS_twt 220714 j-hope Instagram Story*with taehyung 🥺🥺Hobi's safe place. Taehyung in the pre-release listening party 220714 j-hope Instagram Story*with taehyung 🥺🥺Hobi's safe place. Taehyung in the pre-release listening party @BTS_twt https://t.co/YXwDCSIkp1

j-hope truly radiated 'main character energy.'

The party was held in HYBE’s new building. Many fans saw the top floor of the building lit up from miles away. Some passers-by recorded videos of the same and shared them on social media.

방탄⁷Wiro🃏JITB @BTS7G_ddaeng2

j-hope's JITB pre-release Party Tookover The entire Floor of HYBE Building 🤯 j-hope's JITB pre-release Party Tookover The entire Floor of HYBE Building 🤯🔥https://t.co/h6XPTBpCb1

The K-pop idols vibed to the music at the party, and fans took notice.

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS K-Netizens are reacting to Jungkook's dancing in the pre-release album party of j-hope, calling his dance as cool and that they want to see more. The post has started trending in the HOT category on the K-Community theqoo.



'Wow, people are screaming because he is dancing' K-Netizens are reacting to Jungkook's dancing in the pre-release album party of j-hope, calling his dance as cool and that they want to see more. The post has started trending in the HOT category on the K-Community theqoo.'Wow, people are screaming because he is dancing' https://t.co/0hmGwkJwom

While there is no official picture, a video of Jung Kook dancing at the party is currently going viral.

Many have compared the party attendees to the line-up of a summer festival, commenting on all the big names on the list.

epiphany 💗 @armyyarmyyeahh I just know yoongi is at the j-hope's pre-release party just sitting in some corner with a glass and giving advice to the younger idols like "just release it first you'll have to release it first to see and learn from it" I just know yoongi is at the j-hope's pre-release party just sitting in some corner with a glass and giving advice to the younger idols like "just release it first you'll have to release it first to see and learn from it" https://t.co/8COxHeQm0Y

Meanwhile, many have been trying to catch a glimpse of rest of the members, even resorting to making up theories of their own.

kat⁷ @stellarkaus not at the whole k-pop and k hip-hop having a whole ass reunion party at j-hope's JITB pre-release party not at the whole k-pop and k hip-hop having a whole ass reunion party at j-hope's JITB pre-release party 💀💀💀

Fans were able to catch a glimpse into the party through the dozens of videos shared on social media, which helped them feel included in the celebration.

The venue was filled with K-pop artists, dancers, singers, social media personalities, and many more. ARMYs made a game out of hunting down video footage of the party through the attendees’ social media.

More about Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is set to be released on July 15 at 1 PM KST. The album contains ten songs, including the lead single MORE, which was released on July 1. The follow-up single, Arson, will be released on the same day as the album, along with a music video. j-hope's musical personality and vision will show themselves in Jack in the Box as he breaks the mold.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far