Jessi reveals she had no clue she was replaced on Showterview

Variety talk show Showterview season 1’s host Jessi shared that she did not know she was being replaced, much to the fans’ surprise. The What Type of X singer replied to a fans’ Instagram comment saying she “didn’t know but good luck to them,” referring to the variety show’s team.

The singer then went on Instagram Live and cleared up the confusion before her words could be taken out of context. She clarified that she took a break and wasn’t sure if the show would return or not. She also honestly added that it didn’t seem like they would return.

However, she added that she “didn’t feel bitter at all” after finding out from fans that she was replaced.

“I just found out yesterday”: Jessi discovered she was replaced as Showterview host after a fan’s comment

The Nunu Nana singer Jessi is known for her charismatic charms and no-nonsense, honest opinions. This was why the talk show, occasionally called Jessi’s Showterview, instantly rose to prominence. She provided viewers with spicy, unhinged, and never-seen-before versions of K-pop idol guests.

Jessi’s Showterview aired its last episode on April 29, with the legendary K-pop icon PSY, as its guest. After months of radio silence, South Korean media outlets reported that SBS had selected Sunmi as the new host. The news hasn’t officially been addressed by the network or Sunmi herself yet.

After the news spread, fans commented on Jessi’s photos about how much they would miss her. Jessi replied, saying she wasn’t aware of the change but still wished them luck.

Soon after, Jessi went live on Instagram and talked about the SBS variety show, among other things. Her blunt and honest self emphasized that she supports Sunmi wholeheartedly.

“I am in a place right now, and this is from the bottom of my heart, like there’s no point for me to bulls**t about anything. I really wish the best for Sunmi.”

The Cold-Blooded singer added that uncertainties were looming over Showterview, and it now seems better as her friend, Sunmi, replaced her.

“I took a break. We weren’t sure if we were going to come back or not, most likely we weren’t. But, nothing was finalized, but I guess someone, my friend Sunmi, they replaced me.”

Fans’ reactions to Sunmi reportedly hosting the new season were full of support but sad, too, as Jessi was known to bring out the best and most fun aspect of idols through her uncensored talks. She would openly discuss smoking, plastic surgery, making adult jokes, hurling abuses and more, all in jest.

Viewers believe that the Gashina singer will not be able to bring that touch to the show. They’re not the only ones. During the livestream, Jessi mentioned that she was sure the new season would be different as she hosted the show on her terms.

“To be honest, I know that it’s going to be different because, I know guys, one thing about ‘Showterview’ was actually not scripted. When they gave me that script, I said, ‘F**k that, I’m doing it my way."

She also asked fans to support Sunmi and Showterview, reassuring them that “it’s better than nothing.”

"I’m glad that somebody else is doing it because it’s better than nothing, I guess. So, please guys, show a lot of love to Sunmi and a lot of love to ‘Showterview.’ I didn’t know, I just found out yesterday when one of my fans told me. I didn’t feel bitter at all."

The famous Zoom singer supported Sunmi throughout her livestream. She also told fans that “different is good” at times, making them look forward to a potential season two with the Gashina singer.

