5 best and funniest episodes of Jessi's Showterview talk show you should not miss

Jessi's showterview has acclaimed great success in the recent past. Showterview with Jessi has aired its final episode and fans are busy wiping away their tears. The talk-show hosted by Korean-American rapper Jessi has become a huge hit, especially among K-pop fans. With guest stars and K-pop groups like ITZY, Minho (SHINee), ATEEZ, and more, the talk show became a popular hit among variety show fans.

Jessi brought a newer concept to South Korea with Showterview with Jessi and successfully hosted 95 episodes. The talk show is backed by SBS' Mobidic channel, and fans can easily witness full episodes on its YouTube channel.

While many are saddened while bidding farewell to the show, they thoroughly enjoyed all the episodes. Among the huge list, here are the 5 best Showterview with Jessi episodes you must watch.

Jessi's showterview: 5 best and funniest episodes

1) TXT

TXT's interview at Jessi's showterview was a blast and pure delight for all TXT fans. Since Jessi is outspoken and opts to ditch any filters, she was able to bring the best out of the five-member boy group.

TXT members - Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Heuning Kai - were their original selves while answering the questions asked to them. Moreover, the age gap between Jessi and the TXT members was cute enough to create some of the best memories on the show.

2) TWICE

TWICE is one of the biggest K-pop girl groups. Hence, many fans were waiting to see their different sides on Jessi's showterview talk show. All nine members of the group appeared and had a great time while playing quizzes and answering personal questions.

Jessi was praised for being a fun host and bringing out the best in the girls. She also paid attention to all the nine members equally receiving praise from TWICE fans.

3) Lee Sang Yeob

Jessi's showterview saw its viewership getting higher when Lee Sang Yeob, her The Sixth Sense co-star, appeared on the talk show. It is okay to say that Jessi's interaction with Lee on her show was nothing but chaotic and extremely funny.

The two best friends had a blast in the name of the interview, and the duo gave the audience many hilarious moments to laugh at. Both Jessi and Lee Sang Yeon are often paired as a couple. Indeed, they shared some sweet moments which awed the viewers.

4) PSY

PSY's appearance on Jessi's showterview was extremely special, for multiple reasons. PSY was a guest for the last episode. The Gangnam Style hitmaker is also Jessi's boss as she is an artist under his label P Nation.

PSY was at the interview to promote his latest album and its title track, That That ft. and prod. by Suga of BTS. The interaction between PSY and Jessi was sweet and humorous, where the former revealed he has seen all the episodes.

5) Joy

Joy from Red Velvet was also a guest on Jessi's showterview. She went on to promote her hit EP, Hello, but the conversation soon turned chaotic and a comic mess.

Jessi questioned Joy about her agency (SM Entertainment) and their tight security. On the other hand, the host also had a one-on-one emotional conversation with the singer.

Jessi did a fantastic job with Showterview, and the Zoom singer is highly appreciated for making her guests comfortable despite the spotlight.

Fans hope to see Jessi's showterview back with new episodes and guests, and some even claim that the singer is taking a short break.

