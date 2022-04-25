Sixth Sense viewers debate over appropriateness after members talk about periods 

The latest episode of the Korean variety show Sixth Sense has fans divided as Yoo Jae-suk is rendered speechless after Oh Na-ra, Jessi, and Lee Mi-Joo begin openly discussing their period.

The popular show is currently in its third season. While Sixth Sense has always enjoyed a devoted fan base, the recent episode has split the Internet, and the relatively conservative Korean audience, with one half supporting and the other half condemning.

Sixth Sense members had an unconventional conversation about periods

On the April 22 episode of tvN's Sixth Sense, Yoo Jae-suk pointed out the idol Jessi's backpack, which stood out amongst the tiny purses carried by the others.

Yoo Jae Suk: Hey, Jessi. You’re wearing a backpack. Are you going to school or something?

To answer this question, Jessi shyly states that she is wearing a backpack because it is “that time of the month” for her.

Jessi: Oh, no. That’s not it… I have it on because it’s that time of the month for me.

The singer's response left Yoo Jae-suk embarrassed, who quickly apologized for his question. However, the other female members of the show had different plans and went right in to talk about menstruation:

Mijoo: Yeah, so don’t mess with her today, okay? Today is not the day.

Oh Na Ra: Wait, who was on their period last week?

Jessi: Mijoo was!

Mijoo: Jessi probably got hers [early] because of me.

Despite the comedian's several attempts to change the topic, Oh Na-ra, Jessi, and Lee Mi-Joo hilariously kept going. Leaving both Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Sang-yeob flustered.

Yoo Jae Suk: You know, I appreciate that you basically treat us like family now. That’s great. But this is…

Mijoo: So I haven’t been on my period in a long time. I missed two months of it because, I think, it was a part of the side effects I had from COVID-19. And I asked—

Yoo Jae Suk: Stop talking about [your period], Mijoo! YOU’RE ON TELEVISION!

Mijoo: I ended up asking [Jae Suk] if he remembers whether or not I had my period each month.

Yoo Jae Suk: AND I WAS BAFFLED. I can’t believe we’re [talking about periods] this early in the morning.

Initially, most reactions to the clip on the internet were one of laughter, as people pointed out how awkward the male members had become when faced with something as natural as periods. Many Korean viewers of Sixth Sense compared the flustered Yoo Jae-suk to a “male homeroom teacher at an all-girls high school” who doesn't know what to do.

Several others even commended Jessi and Mi-Joo for normalizing conversations about periods on a Korean variety show as popular as Sixth Sense, which has rarely been done before.

jessi zoom wroom in your bedroom @blxsha I’m so proud of Jessi, girl is eradicating taboo about periods and woman body. As someone who suffers incredibly from period pains i couldnt choose an idol who would represent me better I’m so proud of Jessi, girl is eradicating taboo about periods and woman body. As someone who suffers incredibly from period pains i couldnt choose an idol who would represent me better

Smileeeee⁷ @SINforYoongi NOT MIJOO SAYING SHE DDNT GET HER PERIOD BCZ OF COVID AFTER EFFECTS LMFAO LMFAO JESSI AND MIJOOOOO NOT MIJOO SAYING SHE DDNT GET HER PERIOD BCZ OF COVID AFTER EFFECTS LMFAO LMFAO JESSI AND MIJOOOOO

so rahi hun @_hamnothere not jessi and mi joo discussing their period cycle on national television and yu jae suk looking like he wants to die not jessi and mi joo discussing their period cycle on national television and yu jae suk looking like he wants to die

Venus/비너스 @aphroditeisher Thank you Mijoo and Jessi for talking about periods and normalizing this topic on Korean variety shows. Women have periods and it's not breaking news lol. Thank you Mijoo and Jessi for talking about periods and normalizing this topic on Korean variety shows. Women have periods and it's not breaking news lol.

However, things quickly turned ugly as another faction of viewers called Jessi and Mi-Joo's behavior inappropriate. Many Sixth Sense viewers stated that while talking about periods is essential, one should be mindful of the comfort of those around.

One of the main things they took offense at was Mi-Joo's statement about asking Jae-suk if she got her period each month.

Here are some comments from the Korean social media forum, the Qoo (translated).

“It’s fine to ask your boyfriend about your menstrual cycle. But he is a male colleague she met at work. A husband and a father, at that. Why would she ask him about if she got her period each month?”

“I thought the clip might help me find it funny. But which part of that am I supposed to laugh at? Wowza.”

“Literally too much information, Sixth Sense. The members do tell a lot of dirty jokes on this show. I don’t really find them funny. It only makes me wonder why they act like that on television.”

“It’s probably best that celebrities don’t make jokes that are too personal or ‘off the record’ in nature on camera.”

“Talking about periods is not the problem here. Mijoo asking a married male coworker about her period cycle is the problem. That isn’t normal. She crossed the line.”

The debate soon became between those who considered it a simple joke and those who thought it a breach of boundaries and lack of respect.

While no cast member of Sixth Sense has responded, the online debate is only escalating.

