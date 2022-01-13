2022 Korea First Brand Awards: Complete winners list

Earlier today, the 2022 Korea First Brand Awards announced their list of winners, which are picked by the Korean Consumer Forum. The organization conducted an extensive nationwide survey before choosing the victors.
The survey was held from November 1-12, 2021 and asked consumers about their celebrity and brand preferences.
The 2022 Korea First Brand Awards recognize various entertainers of the South Korean Entertainment Industry. Since artists, idol groups and actors play a vital role in promoting brands, they study these entertainers intensively and release a list of brand reputation rankings.
The 2022 Korea First Brand Awards provide brands with a frame of reference of the popularity and loyalty they can earn by choosing the idols, actors, groups and entertainers that fit their brand.
Some of the most popular names under the spotlight were Jeon Somi, TXT, Aespa, Kang Daniel, and many more.
2022 Korea First Brand Awards winners list
When it comes to picking the best from the South Korean Entertainment Industry, there are many to choose from. The following names emerged as winners on the evening:
- Best Hip-Hop Artist: CL
- Best Idol (Male): ONF
- Best Idol (Female): Oh My Girl
- Best Rookie Idol (Female): LIGHTSUM
- Best Rookie Idol (Male): Mirae
- Best Solo Artist (Male): Kang Daniel
- Best Solo Artist (Female): Jeon Somi
- Best Rising Star Actor: Gong Myung
- Best Rising Star Actress: Ahn Eun-jin (Hospital Playlist)
- Best Male Multi-Entertainer (Male): Gong Myung (Extreme Job)
- Best Female Multi-Entertainer (Female): Jeon So-min (Running Man)
- Best Idol Entertainer (Male): Seungkwan (Seventeen)
- Best Idol Entertainer (Female): Lee Mijoo (Former Lovelyz member)
- Best Actor: Jo Jung-suk (Hospital Playlist)
- Best Actress: Jeon Mi-do (Hospital Playlist)
- Best Vocalist (Female): Lee Hi
- Best Vocalist (Male): Lee Seung-Yoon
- Best Rookie Actress: HoYeon Jung (Squid Game)
- Best Rookie Actor: Chae Jong-hyup (Nevertheless)
- Best Idol Actor: Park Jihoon (Former Wanna One member)
- Best Idol Actress: Jung Chaeyeon (From DIA, for The King's Affection)
- Best Rising Star Idol (Female): Aespa
- Best Rising Star Idol (Male): TXT
- Best Radio DJ: Wendy (Red Velvet)
- Best Trot Singer: Lim Young-Woong
- Best Variety Entertainer (Male): Lee Yong-jin
- Best Variety Entertainer (Female): Lee Eun-Ji
- Best Crossover Group: Forestella
- Best in Sports Division: Han Yumi (Professional Volleyball Player)
The 2022 Korea First Brand Awards celebrate the audience's power to choose their favorite celebrities. Some of the criteria for selecting the winners include participation index, media index, and social media mentions.