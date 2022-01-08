Golden Disk Awards 2022: The complete winner's list

Starting 2022 with a bang, the 36th Golden Disk Awards was held on January 8, 2022. Broadcasted live on multiple networks worldwide, the night was action-packed with performers and award presenters from the South Korean Entertainment Industry. The hosts for the evening were none other than popular stars Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Si-kyung.

Audiences and viewers got to groove and move with performances from artists like Brave Girls, Aespa, Stray Kids, Enhypen, Tomorrow X Together, Seventeen, IU, BTS, Jeon Somi and many more.

ㅡ not alone, imperfect love, gam3 boi, pang and, rock with you 220108 SEVENTEEN @ Golden Disk Awards Full Performanceㅡ not alone, imperfect love, gam3 boi, pang and, rock with you 220108 SEVENTEEN @ Golden Disk Awards Full Performanceㅡ not alone, imperfect love, gam3 boi, pang and, rock with you 💕 https://t.co/GYLAN904Sp

It's not just a night of recognition but appreciation for some of the finest from the South Korean Entertainment Industry. The highlight of the evening was when boy-band BTS bagged four titles, namely: Seezn Most Popular Artist Award, Disk Daesang (Album of the Year), Digital Song Bonsang and Album Bonsang. But they're not the only ones to earn multiple titles.

#36thGoldenDiscAwards Congratulations @BTS_twt for being the artists with the most wins and the only artists to win Album of the Year (Album Daesang) 5 Years in a row at the 36th Golden Disk Awards! Congratulations @BTS_twt for being the artists with the most wins and the only artists to win Album of the Year (Album Daesang) 5 Years in a row at the 36th Golden Disk Awards!#36thGoldenDiscAwards https://t.co/ZnyyPCd8Iw

Celebrity and singer IU also managed to win three titles, namely Digital Song Bonsang, Album Bonsang and Digital Daesang (Song of the Year). Both BTS and IU have received the highest award recognition.

Following BTS's footsteps is rookie girl group Aespa, winning four titles to their name: Rookie Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, Cosmopolitan Artist Award and Digital Song Bonsang.

ً @aespabbl congratulations to @aespa_official for winning ‘rookie of the year’ at the 36th golden disk awards congratulations to @aespa_official for winning ‘rookie of the year’ at the 36th golden disk awards 🏆 https://t.co/BkSUvp7JUP

Listing out all the winners of the Golden Disk Awards 2022

When it comes to honoring a few of the finest talents in the music industry, many deserve recognition. But the following were the true winning highlights of the night.

Digital Daesang (Song of the Year): IU (Celebrity)

IU (Celebrity) Disk Daesang (Album of the Year): BTS (BE)

BTS (BE) Digital Song Bonsang: Aespa (Next Level), AKMU Ft IU (Nakka), BTS (Butter), Heize (Happen), IU (Celebrity), Lee Mu-jin (Traffic Light), Oh My Girl (Dun Dun Dance)

Aespa (Next Level), AKMU Ft IU (Nakka), BTS (Butter), Heize (Happen), IU (Celebrity), Lee Mu-jin (Traffic Light), Oh My Girl (Dun Dun Dance) Album Bonsang: BTS (BE), Enhypen (Dimension: Dilemma), IU (Lilac), NCT 127 (Sticker), NCT Dream (Hot Sauce), Seventeen (Attacca), Stray Kids (Noeasy), Tomorrow X Together (The Chaos Chapter: Freeze)

BTS (BE), Enhypen (Dimension: Dilemma), IU (Lilac), NCT 127 (Sticker), NCT Dream (Hot Sauce), Seventeen (Attacca), Stray Kids (Noeasy), Tomorrow X Together (The Chaos Chapter: Freeze) Rookie Artist of the Year: Aespa, STAYC

Aespa, STAYC Seezn Most Popular Artist Award: BTS

BTS Artist of the Year: Aespa

Aespa Best Group: Brave Girls

Brave Girls Best Performance: Jeon Somi, The Boyz

Jeon Somi, The Boyz Best Solo Artist: Lim Young-woong

Lim Young-woong Cosmopolitan Artist Award: Aespa, Seventeen

About the Golden Disk Awards

Formerly known as Korea Visual and Records Grand Prize Award, this prestigious award ceremony has been a long-standing tradition since 1986.

The Golden Disk Awards aim to honor and recognize local talent from the music industry. This annual event is one of the few most recognized award ceremonies for the K-pop and music industry. It aims to spread the word about new artists, new cultural breakthroughs in the industry, etc.

