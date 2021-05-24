When did Seung Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In meet? Timeline of Mouse actor and Hwarang star’s romance as they confirm relationship 

Actors Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are in a relationship! According to news reports, they have been together since the end of 2020. Allegedly, several industry insiders were aware of Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s relationship for quite some time.

Reacting to the dating news, a source at Lee Da In's agency confirmed the relationship:

“We have checked with actress Lee Da In herself, and she stated that they met as senior and junior [of the same industry]."

When did Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In meet?

#LeeSeungGi And #LeeDaIn Confirmed To Be Dating

Sports Kyunghyang reported that Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have been dating since the end of last year. According to the news outlet, their common passion for acting as well as their common hobby of playing golf brought them closer pic.twitter.com/HBkGYsfspb — qli ꧂ (@queenaqli) May 24, 2021

Lee Da In’s agency 9Ato Entertainment revealed that Da In and Seung Gi started meeting each other as co-workers in the industry. They grew closer due to their passion for acting as well as their love for golf. The agency further explained that Da In and Seung Gi have been getting to know each other better over the past five to six months.

Fans React to Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi’s Relationship

After the news broke out, 9Ato Entertainment asked fans to support the new couple so that they can continue their relationship well. While many fans were surprised, many took to Twitter to show their support for Da In and Seung Gi.

Seeing Lee Seunggi’s dating articles make my heart so happy. The articles show how he’s so in love with Da In.



I’m glad you’re happy, Seunggiya. You deserve happiness 🥺😍💚 — DIANNE | DToBeat is suspended (@deeetobeat_) May 24, 2021

When i know Lee Seunggi was dating : pic.twitter.com/njoFcaO41o — rel (@erelinee) May 24, 2021

Lee Seunggi said,,. Yes I am dating and yes I established my own company... all in one day omfg king behavior 🥰 — ana⁷ (@AnaAleSanchez) May 24, 2021

OMG it's been confirmed that lee dain and lee seunggi are indeed in a relationship for a while now, i'm so happy for them. congratulations babies! 😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/bHF5JRepgq — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@kdramabijj) May 24, 2021

Meet the New Couple: Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In!

Lee Seung Gi

Born in 1987, Lee Seung Gi debuted as a singer in 2004 before gradually expanding towards acting. He is known for his appearances in the variety shows “Master in the House” and "Busted!" Currently wrapping up his drama “Mouse,” Lee Seungi also had roles in “Brilliant Legacy,” “ Vagabond” and “My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox.”

Lee Da In

Lee Da In, the daughter of veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri and younger sister of Lee Yu Bi, made her acting debut in 2014. The 28-year-old has appeared in a few shows, including Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. She was last seen playing the role of Kim Do-yeon in “Alice.”

Prior to the dating news, Seung Gi expressed his own views on marriage on the variety show "Masters in the House.

So many celebrities get married and have children these days. It probably wasn't an easy decision. It requires a lot of courage.

Reportedly, while shooting "Mouse," Seung Gi spent all his free time with Da In. Dispatch Korea recently released pictures of Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In going to visit Seung-gi's grandmother.