'The Sixth Sense' season 3 confirmed in 2022

South Korean variety show, The Sixth Sense, will return in 2022 with a new season, much to the joy of fans around the world.

The Sixth Sense is a popular variety show based on 'spot the odd one out.' The regular cast members and a guest, known as 'the Sixth Man.' identify the fake/odd one from the three places, people, and objects they encounter in each episode.

While two items are authentic, one has been fabricated from scratch by the production company. The participants must use their 'sixth sense' to win the game. This hilarious premise gives rise to some amusing situations. This is one of the reasons audiences love the show.

The show first premiered in September 2020, to great reviews. The second season aired in June earlier this year and ran for 14 episodes.

Season 3 of The Sixth Sense will start filming in February 2022

A source from the channel tVn confirmed that, in light of the overwhelming response from Korean and international audiences, The Sixth Sense will be renewed for another season. The statement said:

“The first filming for ‘The Sixth Sense 3’ will take place in February. The cast will be exactly the same as the Season 2 members. The broadcast schedule and the rest have yet to be decided.”

The original cast includes Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Jun So Min, Jessi, and Lovelyz's Mijoo. Lee Sang Yeob was a Season 2 addition to the show.

The six members have been re-confirmed for the third season, reigniting excitement for their dynamic connection. Fans of the show were ecstatic about the news and shared their exuberance on social media.

Some of the guests in season 2 of The Sixth Sense included Exo’s Kai, who had to pick the odd one out from a Korean family restaurant - a Jeju specialty mulhoe restaurant - and a flat udon place. 2PM’s Junho had to choose among three strange food items. Yumi’s Cells co-stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Sang Yi also featured on the show as 'the Sixth Man.'

In 2021, Yoo Jae Suk took home the Daesang for TV at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards for The Sixth Man.

