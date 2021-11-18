"Kai Comeback Begins" trends as the EXO idol releases a new schedule leading up to 'Peaches' release

EXO’s Kai has finally revealed the comeback schedule for his long-awaited solo album, Peaches.
Widely considered to be one of the best dancers in South Korea and K-pop, Kim Jong-in, aka Kai, started his solo career in 2020 with KAI, becoming the fifth EXO member to go solo. Peaches, his second solo venture, was announced on November 11, leaving fans excited.
EXO Kai's album 'Peaches' will release on November 30
On November 16, Kai released a schedule till the final release of the album. According to the lineup, fans can expect a new surprise almost every day.
According to the idol’s intended schedule leading up to the launch of Peaches, fans can expect:
- #1 Mood sampler on November 19
- Teaser Image 01 on November 20
- Teaser Image 02 on November 21
- #2 Mood sampler on November 22
- Teaser Image 03 on November 23
- Teaser Image 04 on November 24
- #3 Mood sampler on November 25
- Prologue Film on November 26
- Teaser Image 05 on November 28
- MV Teaser on November 29
- Until the final prize, Album Release and MV Release on November 30.
The announcement of these ten days full of activities has fans of the K-pop idol pumped up, with "KAI COMEBACK BEGINS" trending around the world.
Many fans of the EXO singer have commended this method of promotion, which builds up the final event of the album release.
Several also attempted to decode the meaning behind the title Peaches, connecting it with immortality, youth, and luck.
Rumors and speculation about Kai’s second solo venture, Peaches, had started in the middle of this year, with SM Entertainment officially announcing it on October 26. The idol himself had then announced the album at midnight on November 11, along with which he also released a teaser image.
Peaches is set to release on November 30, at 6:00 PM KST. Surprisingly, the release date for Peaches is exactly a year after his first solo album was released.
Meanwhile, the EXO member just became the first member of his band to reach 100 million views on YouTube with his solo music video.
The EXO star is also working on other projects as he prepares to release his second mini-album. The star will feature in a Netflix-produced variety show titled New World, along with Lee Seung-gi, Tale of the Nine-Tailed actor Jo Bo-ah, and Super Junior member Kim Hee-chul.