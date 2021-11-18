"Kai Comeback Begins" trends as the EXO idol releases a new schedule leading up to 'Peaches' release

EXO’s Kai has finally revealed the comeback schedule for his long-awaited solo album, Peaches.

Widely considered to be one of the best dancers in South Korea and K-pop, Kim Jong-in, aka Kai, started his solo career in 2020 with KAI, becoming the fifth EXO member to go solo. Peaches, his second solo venture, was announced on November 11, leaving fans excited.

EXO Kai's album 'Peaches' will release on November 30

On November 16, Kai released a schedule till the final release of the album. According to the lineup, fans can expect a new surprise almost every day.

According to the idol’s intended schedule leading up to the launch of Peaches, fans can expect:

#1 Mood sampler on November 19

Teaser Image 01 on November 20

Teaser Image 02 on November 21

#2 Mood sampler on November 22

Teaser Image 03 on November 23

Teaser Image 04 on November 24

#3 Mood sampler on November 25

Prologue Film on November 26

Teaser Image 05 on November 28

MV Teaser on November 29

Until the final prize, Album Release and MV Release on November 30.

The announcement of these ten days full of activities has fans of the K-pop idol pumped up, with "KAI COMEBACK BEGINS" trending around the world.

elle : PEACHES @imjonginstrash



KAI COMEBACK BEGINS

#카이컴백까지_이프로 i love how #KAI is in no competition with anyone but himself, he gives his all to excel in EVERY SINGLE THING. KAI IS THE STANDARD.KAI COMEBACK BEGINS i love how #KAI is in no competition with anyone but himself, he gives his all to excel in EVERY SINGLE THING. KAI IS THE STANDARD. KAI COMEBACK BEGINS #카이컴백까지_이프로 https://t.co/gCqLC04XYN

Many fans of the EXO singer have commended this method of promotion, which builds up the final event of the album release.

__🍑𝒜 @114KJI94 reminds me of his olympics solo performance 🥺



KAI COMEBACK BEGINS reminds me of his olympics solo performance 🥺KAI COMEBACK BEGINS https://t.co/Bd8gVc95kJ

🍑🐾 @kpopsitboy



#카이컴백까지_이프로

KAI COMEBACK BEGINS kim jongin will always be different, iconic and unmatched. worldwide class artist indeed!KAI COMEBACK BEGINS kim jongin will always be different, iconic and unmatched. worldwide class artist indeed!#카이컴백까지_이프로KAI COMEBACK BEGINS https://t.co/0EUaX7x2PZ

eris K开I 🍑 @kaiisthetic



here in this schedule poster he was wearing a hanbok, is this to commemorate his olympics performance?



#카이컴백까지_이프로

KAI COMEBACK BEGINS didn't kai said peaches would be about his experiences for the past 10 yearshere in this schedule poster he was wearing a hanbok, is this to commemorate his olympics performance?KAI COMEBACK BEGINS didn't kai said peaches would be about his experiences for the past 10 yearshere in this schedule poster he was wearing a hanbok, is this to commemorate his olympics performance? #카이컴백까지_이프로KAI COMEBACK BEGINS https://t.co/aysS23dyXs

Several also attempted to decode the meaning behind the title Peaches, connecting it with immortality, youth, and luck.

🍑 K开IVEMBER 🍑 @MlCHlKAI



KAI COMEBACK BEGINS

#카이컴백까지_이프로 is the tree on the scroll a peach tree and is Jongin an extension of the sacred peach tree ??KAI COMEBACK BEGINS is the tree on the scroll a peach tree and is Jongin an extension of the sacred peach tree ?? KAI COMEBACK BEGINS#카이컴백까지_이프로 https://t.co/6sxffoIOH5

🍑 灿开勋 🍑 @softforloeyy



#카이컴백까지_이프로

KAI COMEBACK BEGINS kgom is guessing because it’s Peaches, so the drawing in the backdrop might be a Prunus persica (L.) BATSCH/PEACH treeKAI COMEBACK BEGINS kgom is guessing because it’s Peaches, so the drawing in the backdrop might be a Prunus persica (L.) BATSCH/PEACH tree #카이컴백까지_이프로KAI COMEBACK BEGINS https://t.co/oQ8xdwmVhQ

Rumors and speculation about Kai’s second solo venture, Peaches, had started in the middle of this year, with SM Entertainment officially announcing it on October 26. The idol himself had then announced the album at midnight on November 11, along with which he also released a teaser image.

Peaches is set to release on November 30, at 6:00 PM KST. Surprisingly, the release date for Peaches is exactly a year after his first solo album was released.

Meanwhile, the EXO member just became the first member of his band to reach 100 million views on YouTube with his solo music video.

The EXO star is also working on other projects as he prepares to release his second mini-album. The star will feature in a Netflix-produced variety show titled New World, along with Lee Seung-gi, Tale of the Nine-Tailed actor Jo Bo-ah, and Super Junior member Kim Hee-chul.

Edited by R. Elahi