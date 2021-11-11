EXO's Kai releases details of solo comeback album 'Peaches'

EXO's Kai made an official announcement at midnight on November 11 about his solo comeback album titled Peaches. Along with the announcement about the release date of the mini album, Kai also released a teaser image.

The news of Kai's second solo album spread online on October 26 following SM Entertainment's official announcement.

When is EXO member Kai's first solo album releasing?

According to an announcement made by the K-Pop idol, the album is scheduled to release on November 30 at 6:00 pm KST. It must be noted that this is exactly a year since Kai released his first ever solo album titled KAI.

Fans exclaim "Soloist Kai is Back" after Kai's promo release of solo comeback album 'Peaches'

Fans were extremely happy after EXO member Kai announced the release date of his album. A few also wondered if this would be the idol's last album before he headed off to serve in the military.

Fans were extremely happy after EXO member Kai announced the release date of his album.

Nivi 😊 @LO3YLOVELY So peaches symbolize tenderness, love, femininity, and etc. With all those descriptions in mind, I really wonder if Kai will express those characteristics in his new album. Peaches is something to look forward too. I definitely think it’ll uncover more to his image ~ #KAI2ndSOLO So peaches symbolize tenderness, love, femininity, and etc. With all those descriptions in mind, I really wonder if Kai will express those characteristics in his new album. Peaches is something to look forward too. I definitely think it’ll uncover more to his image ~ #KAI2ndSOLO https://t.co/TXDy8LW6Wq

Fans are currently speculating about the theme of the album. Many believe the title of the album suggests that it is likely to contain mellow tunes.

Meanwhile, the EXO star recently became the first member of his band to surpass 100 million views with his solo music video on video streaming site YouTube.

Kai is also busy with other work as he gets ready for the release of his second mini album. The star will appear in a variety program produced by streaming giant Netflix. He will appear on the show titled New World along with other stars including Lee Seung-gi, Tale of the Nine Tailed actor Jo Bo-ah, and Super Junior member Kim Hee-chul.

There is also the star's YouTube channel KAIst, which is slated to be launched sometime in November. Apart from this, Kai also appeared on the cover of a popular fashion magazine ELLE along with singer IU as the ambassadors of the luxury fashion brand Gucci.

