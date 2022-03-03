Disney+ Korea to launch a new variety show featuring Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo, and Girls' Generation's Yuri

Disney+ Korea will be releasing a new variety show which will star South Korean comedian Yoo Jae-suk, actor Lee Kwang-soo, and K-pop idol Yuri from Girls' Generation. The project in the making is described as a survival game show.

Disney+ has amassed a huge following after releasing several original Korean series like Outrun by Running and Snowdrop. The digital streaming platform will now enlist the aforementioned celebrities for its next Disney+ original variety series.

Disney+ Korea new variety series The Zone: Endure To Survive: Release date, plot, and more

The online streaming platform, Disney+ Korea, announced its forthcoming variety series, The Zone: Survival Mission (working title), through its official Instagram account on March 3, 2022. The announcement has created a buzz on the internet, and netizens have expressed their anticipation in the post's comment section.

Described as a survival game show, the upcoming program will feature new missions that the cast members have to complete successfully. They will not be updated about the new mission and will only learn about it when they enter a virtual reality space through a secret door.

No matter what lies behind the doors, Yuri, Yoo Jae-suk, and Lee Kwang-soo have to endure and survive the tasks given to them. The new show will be produced by Cho Hyo-jin, who previously worked on similar variety shows such as Running Man, Family Outing, and X-Man.

Additionally, the producer has also worked with Yoo Jae-suk and collaborated with him on several projects.

Disney+ Korea is yet to announce a definitive premiere date for the show. However, it is expected that the show will release sometime this year.

Meanwhile, Disney+ Korea has released an interesting list of upcoming watch worthy original series in the first half of 2022, including:

The romantic music K-drama - Soundtrack #1 (cast - Han So Hee, Hyungsik).

Fantasy/fiction drama - Moving (cast - Ryu Seung Ryong, Chae Tae Hyun, Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo).

Crime/action drama- Casino (cast - Choi Min Sik, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryung).

More details about The Zone: Survival Mission are expected to arrive in the coming days.

TVN's much-awaited noir drama series, Big Mouse, starring Lee Jong Suk and Girls' Generation's Yoon-ah, will also be available via Disney's streaming platform in the Asia-Pacific region.

Updates on latest Korean dramas

According to data collected on March 2, 2022, SBS’s latest Korean drama, A Business Proposal, recorded a viewership rating of 6.5%. The figure rose by 1.6% from the previous episode’s rating of 4.9%, indicating a successful start.

The K-drama’s popularity surpassed Our Beloved Summer's rating, which was released in 2021, with high viewership ratings of 5.3% after only two episodes. Our Beloved Summer ended with viewership ratings of 5.3% in episode 16 in January 2022.

