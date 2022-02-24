Sixth Sense Season 3 postponed after Lee Sang-yeob, Lee Mi-joo, and Jessi test positive for COVID-19

A recent flurry of COVID-19 cases and injuries in the cast and crew of tvN’s variety show Sixth Sense has resulted in the upcoming Season 3 being postponed.

The popular reality show was confirmed for another season back in December 2021. A representative from tvN had stated that the original cast of Sixth Sense would be back, including Yoo Jae-suk, Oh Na-ra, Jun So-min, Jessi, Lee Mi-joo, and Lee Sang-yeob.

Filming was scheduled to begin in February, with the new season premiering on March 12. The production was brought to a halt after Lee Sang-yeob, Lee Mi-joo, Jessi, and the show’s PD tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee Sang-yeob, Lee Mi-joo, and Jessi test positive for COVID-19 in quick succession

The recent rise in COVID-19 cases in South Korea has resulted in several famous actors and idols contracting the virus.

Lee Sang-yeob, who made his first appearance on Sixth Sense in Season 2, reportedly experienced symptoms of a sore throat and chills on February 21.

According to his agency Unngbin ENS, the actor tested himself using a self-test kit, which showed negative results. He took a precautionary PCR test the next day, which unfortunately tested positive.

However, since Lee Sang-yeob is fully vaccinated and has also received his booster shots, he is expected to make a quick recovery. The Once Again actor is currently under quarantine.

K-pop idol Lee Mi-joo tested positive on February 23. According to her label, Antenna, the former Lovelyz member’s scheduled events related to Sixth Sense and otherwise stand suspended while she recovers in isolation. The 27-year-old, too, is fully vaccinated and shows no symptoms.

Her agency released a statement, saying:

"We would like to make an announcement that our artist, Mijoo Lee, has tested positive for COVID-19. On February 22, Mijoo underwent a PCR test after showing symptoms. Today (23rd), she received news that she tested positive."

They added that she had received both doses by October 2021:

"Mijoo had received both of her vaccinations by the end of this past October. She has halted all of her schedules and will follow the recommended health guidelines as she rests. Our company will do our best to make sure Mijoo can recover her health well."

The third member of the cast to test positive for COVID-19 was Jessi. According to ger agency, P NATION, the singer is currently experiencing mild fever. Jessi’s schedule, too, appears to have been canceled.

The agency announced:

"We would like to make an announcement that our artist, Jessi, has tested positive for COVID-19 on February 23. On February 22, Jessi had a low fever, so she got tested as a preemptive response. She received her results today, which were positive. Jessi had received both of her vaccinations. She plans on canceling all of her planned schedules to quarantine and rest at home."

Meanwhile, a short while ago, actor Jun So-min’s agency, Starship’s King Kong, revealed that the actor would not appear in the new season of Sixth Sense due to an injury.

tvN announces Sixth Sense Season 3’s new premiere date

In light of these setbacks, the network released an announcement on February 23, stating:

“Due to the aftermath of a COVID-19 case on the set, tvN’s ‘The Sixth Sense 3,’ which was originally set to premiere on March 11 (Friday), will be delayed by a week and air on March 18 (Friday) at 8.40 pm. KST. We ask for the understanding of the viewers who are waiting for ‘The Sixth Sense 3’ as we have come to an inevitable decision to secure a stable production environment.”

Despite the delay, fans of Sixth Sense are eagerly looking forward to the premiere and hope for the cast’s quick recovery.

Meanwhile, the premiere of another tvN show, Kill Heel, has also been delayed by two weeks following a COVID scare.

