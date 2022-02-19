tvN's Kill Heel delayed by two weeks amidst COVID-19 scare

tvN’s much awaited upcoming drama Kill Heel will be unexpectedly delaying its premiere, following a confirmed COVID-19 case in the drama’s production team. The show was initially scheduled to air its first episode on February 23, 2022 at 10.30 pm.

Kill Heel, directed by No Do-cheol, follows the lives of three women, whose rising ambitions are only paralleled by their greed. Starring Kim Ha-neul, Lee Hye-young, and Kim Sung-ryung, the thriller drama explores the lives of these women as they navigate the competitive world of home shopping networks.

Watch the teaser here:

Kill Heel will now premiere on March 9

On February 18, a representative of tvN stated,

“After a confirmed case of COVID-19 was discovered on the set of tvN’s ‘Kill Heel,’ it was decided to move the premiere back two weeks from February 23 to March 9.”

The source went on to say,

“We have decided to delay the broadcast in order to create a safe production environment, so we ask for the understanding of all the viewers who were looking forward to the drama. We will work harder to do our best in managing safety concerns and following the guidelines of the public health authorities.”

While all cast and crew members on the set of Kill Heel underwent PCR tests, it was reported that the three lead actors had nested negative for COVID-19.

In the drama, Kim Ha-neul will be playing the role of Woo-hyun, a woman stuck in life who dreams of becoming the top show host for UNI Home Shopping.

Also in the fray is Lee Hye-young, who stars as Mo-ran. Mo-ran undergoes a typical rags-to-riches journey as she rises to the top, transforming from a humble clerk to the vice president of UNI Home Shopping.

Kim Sung-ryung takes on the mantle of Ok-sun, the current show host at UNI Home Shopping, who appears to have the ideal life, both professionally and personally. While Ok Sun may appear to have the perfect life, with her famous politician husband and adorable son, reality is not always what it seems.

The tvN drama's director, No Do-cheol, has also helmed several other dramas including the 2017 drama The Emperor: Owner of the Mask and Partner of Justice 1 & 2.

Kill Heel will now air its first episode on March 9 at 10.30 p.m. KST.

