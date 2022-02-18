Park Min-young and Yoo Yeon-Seok to star together in upcoming tvN drama MonWedFriTuesThursSat

Park Min-young and Yoo Yeon-seok are rumored to be starring together in the upcoming tvN drama Wol Soo Geum Hwa Mok To, which translates into MonWedFriTuesThursSat!

Produced by CJ ENM and Studio 605, MonWedFriTuesThursSat is being directed by Nam Sung Woo, who also directed dramas like 100 Days My Prince, Kkondae Intern, and My Roommate is a Gumiho.

It will be directed by 100 Days My Prince's PD.

The upcoming drama revolves around Choi Sang-eun, a "single life helper" who pretends to be a wife to single people in need of partners to take to weddings, school reunions and other similar events.

Yoo Yeon-Seok and Park Min-young will be playing the lead in the upcoming drama

On February 17, the media agency Sports Chosun revealed that Park Min-young will play the lead in MonWedFriTuesThursSat.

The actor's agency, Hook Entertainment, confirmed the Sports Chosun report saying:

“It’s true that Park Min-young has received an offer for the leading role of ‘MonWedFriTuesThursSat.’ She is positively reviewing the offer.”

On the same day, the news agency YTN Star stated that Yoo Yeon-Seok too has received an offer to play the male lead in the tvN drama, opposite the What's Wrong with Secretary Kim actor.

Yoo Yeon-Seok's agency, King Kong by Starship, agreed to the reports, and revealed that:

“tvN’s new drama ‘MonWedFriTuesThursSat’ is one of the dramas that Yoo Yeon-Seok has received an offer for.”

Park Min-young has been offered the role of Choi Sang-eun, who appears to be the "ideal woman". Apart from having many desirable qualities and virtues, this single life helper is fluent in several languages, skilled at golf, rock climbing and fencing, and is also an expert cook.

Using these distinct talents, Choi Sang-eun creates a business out of helping men who want to remain single, and yet adhere to society's demands for marriage. By being their "wife," Choi Sang-eun not only gets these men social validation, but also increases their stature among their families.

The upcoming drama's strange title is a reference to Choi Sang-eun's odd working schedule.

While she helps single men who want to be acknowledged by society and their families from Monday to Saturday, Sundays are reserved only for herself.

Park Min-young is one of the most popular actors in the Korean industry currently. Having made her debut in MBC’s High Kick through the Roof, the actor has starred in several iconic dramas including City Hunter, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Healer and Her Private Life. She is currently starring in the ongoing JTBC drama Forecasting Love and Weather, opposite Song Kang.

Yoo Yeon-Seok, on the other hand, made his debut in 2003 with Old Boy, before going on to star in various hit dramas including such as Reply 1994, Mr. Sunshine, and the mega successful series, Hospital Playlist. Yoo Yeon-Seok is currently starring in the musical, Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.

Edited by Atul S