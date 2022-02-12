Forecasting Love and Weather lead stars gush over the show's “fresh concept” 

The network JTBN, who has created many romantic dramas, is taking a unique approach to its favorite theme with the upcoming Forecasting Love and Weather, where the lead characters meet and fall in love in the strict atmosphere of the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service.

As shared by director Cha Young-hoon during a held press conference for the show, Forecasting Love and Weather will explore how life is as hard to predict as the weather.

The series will see actress Park Min-young as general forecaster Jin Ha-kyung, who keeps her professional life away from her personal life, which means dating a co-worker is out of the question. Min-young is known for starring in shows like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and Her Private Life

But then enters Song Kang, as special reporter Lee Si-woo, who is not just passionate about decoding the weather, but also pumped about life itself. He will eventually meet Ha-kyung and challenge the walls she has built around herself. Kang has previously starred in Sweet Home and also Nevertheless,

Park Min-young's initial reaction to Forecasting Love and Weather

During the conference, the actress shared that when she started shooting for the series, which is her third office drama, she had some regrets. She shared,

“I’d never seen a drama that focused on the details of the weather forecast service, so the script felt fresh. When I actually started filming, there were some regrets. As it was a drama I’d never tried before, I had trouble with the terminology and pattern of speech."

"There was nothing that I could refer to. It was fun, but really tough. As I did my homework, I felt proud of myself. Now I don’t get irritated when I watch the weather forecast.”

Song Kang found the script difficult

Song Kang confessed that while the fresh concept of the show was appealing, the dialogs made of tough meteorology terms were hard for him. He shared,

“The concept of the weather felt fresh to me. There were times when I found myself smiling as I read the script. The transparent and clumsy character was just right for me. I tried to make him as bright as possible."

"The lines were hard, so I watched a lot of documentaries. But the documentaries also stumbled over the words, so I felt a little better.”

Forecasting Love and Weather premieres February 12, 2022 on JTBN as well as on Netflix.

Edited by Sabika