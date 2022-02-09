Forecasting Love and Weather: Release date, plot, cast, trailers, and everything to know about Song Kang show

Forecasting Love and Weather is the latest weekly K-Drama to premiere on Netflix. The show has created quite the stir among fans as it stars one of the platform’s favorite actors, Song Kang.

He has previously worked on Netflix shows such as Sweet Home, Navillera, and Nevertheless.

Everything to know about Forecasting Love and Weather

Release date

Forecasting Love and Weather will air on JTBC in South Korea on Saturdays and Sundays at 10.30 pm from February 12. International audiences will be able to stream the show on Netflix.

Characters

Park Min-young as Jin Ha-kyung

The female lead is Jin Ha-kyung, portrayed by the well-known Park Min Young. Ha-kyung is a senior weather forecaster renowned for riding on logic alone. She believes that instinct is not something one must trust, especially forecasters.

Song Kang as Lee Shi-woo

Lee Shi-woo is a young forecaster who joins Ha-kyung’s team and is portrayed by Song Kang. Initially, Shi-woo and Ha-kyung seem to not get along too well because of their different approaches to weather forecasting. Of course, this does change throughout 16 episodes.

Yoon Park as Han Ki-joon

Ha Ki-joon, being portrayed by Yoon Park in Forecasting Love and Weather, is one of Ha-kyung’s colleagues who has it in for Shi-woo. Whether he will be the second lead on the show and develop feelings for her or not will be interesting to watch out for in the Netflix K-Drama.

Plot

It is a show about people who work at Korea Meteorological Administration. Individuals in this company have their fair share of struggles, and their journeys will be captured in the series. How their lives intersect with each other and what happens when love is in the air between colleagues will be the show’s crux.

The show’s Korean title is Gisangchung Saramdeul: Sanaeyeonae Janhoksa Pyeon.

Trailers

A few teasers and a trailer have been released by Netflix so far, with just days left before the show’s premiere. Each trailer centers on different conflicts that the series may address.

From differences of opinions between Ha-kyung and Shi-woo to the rivalry between the latter and Han Ki-joon, all aspects are touched upon.

The clip also teases brilliant chemistry between the two lead characters and promises a fun watch for audiences who love a good rom-com.

