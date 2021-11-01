K-pop group Lovelyz disbands after 7 years, Woollim Entertainment confirms

K-pop girl group Lovelyz has officially disbanded seven years after their debut, as announced earlier today by their label Woollim Entertainment.

Members of the group have voiced their frustration towards their label over the past few months, with rumors of their disbandment going around. Woollim announced today that the group would officially be parting ways, confirming the rumors.

Lovelyz to officially disband, but Baby Soul will stay on with the agency

Lovelyz was an eight-member K-pop group that debuted on 17 November 2021 with its album Girls' Invasion. After an eventful seven years, the members of the group will be leaving the agency and pursuing their solo careers.

Woollim Entertainment made the announcement earlier today, on 1 November 2021. Most of the members will be leaving the agency as well. This includes Yoo Ji Ae, Seo Ji Soo, Lee Mi Joo, Kei, JIN, Ryu Soo Jung, as well as Jeong Ye In.

Lovelyz's Baby Soul, whose real name is Lee Soo Jung, has apparently renewed her contract with the entertainment agency and is the only member of the group to do so. Assumptions are that she will either debut as a solo artist or redebut in another group. Baby Soul was the leader of Lovelyz.

The disbandment did not come as a total surprise to fans, as Lovelyz's members had repeatedly voiced their displeasure with the group's activities and the agency's pushback on their promotions.

During the first half of October, Seo Ji Soo held a VLive stream, where she flat-out told viewers about the stagnant state of Lovelyz and apologized for not being able to come out with new music.

Prior to that, JIN had also joked around that her Instagram made her look like a food blogger, as she was not able to release any new music or promote herself as a singer with the girl group. At the time, the company had put Lovelyz on an informal and indefinite hiatus.

Members of the group bid their final good-byes to their fans through handwritten personal letters uploaded on their Twitter account.

Currently, no information regarding the future activities of the members has been made public.

After a disbandment, some usually choose to continue singing, while others move into acting or a different sub-section of the entertainment industry. Sometimes, idols will opt to retire and live a quiet private life. Fans eagerly await to see what the members of Lovelyz will move on to after today.

Edited by Sabine Algur