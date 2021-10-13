Will Lovelyz disband? Member Seo Ji-soo hints at the group's future 

Woollim Entertainment's K-pop girl group Lovelyz doesn't seem to have much time left after Ji-soo revealed a few details regarding the group's future plans.

Fans of the K-pop girl group have been eagerly waiting for their return for over a year, but it doesn't seem like the wait will end anytime soon. In response to a fan's query regarding the group's activities, Ji-soo responded "We have tried all we can."

Speculation arises that Lovelyz is unlikely to renew their contract; members of the group share frustrations

Lovelyz is an eight-member K-pop girl group under Woollim Entertainment. They debuted on November 17, 2014, with their debut album Girls' Invasion.

Since then, the girls have gone on to release several Extended Plays and singles, as well as another studio album in 2017 titled R U Ready?.

Unfortunately, the future doesn't look too bright for the group as members subtly voice their frustration towards their current agency, Woollim.

As the group debuted in 2014, their standard 7-year contract should be coming to an end sometime this year. The members will have the option to then renew their contracts and continue with Woollim, or to pass on the contract renewal and leave the agency.

October has been an especially frustrating time for the girls of Lovelyz, as several members made public comments hinting at their dissatisfaction with the way the group is being handled. Earlier this month, Jin from the group wrote in the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post that she "forgets her profession," stating that her Instagram account makes her look like a food blogger.

Picture of Lovely'z Jin's now-deleted Instagram post (Picture via Allkpop)

A Lovelyz fan account on Twitter managed to repost the original post right before it went down.

LOVELYZ ; @geulyz #Lovelyz

I often mistake what my job is these days…

If you only look at my Instagram, I look like a food blogger😂 211009 @Official_LVLZ #JIN INSTAGRAMI often mistake what my job is these days…If you only look at my Instagram, I look like a food blogger😂 211009 @Official_LVLZ #Lovelyz #JIN INSTAGRAM

I often mistake what my job is these days…

If you only look at my Instagram, I look like a food blogger😂 https://t.co/38lbP28AS2

Jin later went on her Instagram story to clarify the intentions behind the post. Many Lovelinus (Lovelyz fans) were skeptical about the apology, wondering if Woollim had a hand in it.

LOVELYZ ; @geulyz #Lovelyz

I hope articles won't be written about it. It wasn't a post that I uploaded with bad intentions. I hope you won't make assumptions about and misunderstand it. 211013 @Official_LVLZ #JIN INSTAGRAM STORYI hope articles won't be written about it. It wasn't a post that I uploaded with bad intentions. I hope you won't make assumptions about and misunderstand it. 211013 @Official_LVLZ #Lovelyz #JIN INSTAGRAM STORY

I hope articles won't be written about it. It wasn't a post that I uploaded with bad intentions. I hope you won't make assumptions about and misunderstand it. https://t.co/tVTwIN3raZ

What really propelled Lovelyz' situation to the spotlight, however, came after a VLive stream held by Seo Ji-soo on October 12.

The K-pop idol was answering questions sent to her through the VLive chatbox, where she came across many queries regarding Lovelyz' status and their future plans. Ji-soo outright stated,

"We have tried all we can. We told them that we wanted to release an album. It's not that we did not tell them such and such things that we wanted. We did not hold back. This is our lives we are talking about, and to just waste so much of our lives like this is frustrating and we feel sorry to our fans."

After the conclusion of the live stream, many fans of the girl group went on social media in order to bring attention to the issue and share feedback to the agency.

Namuzhen 🔥 DDARA @Namuzhen1 F*CK Woollim.LOVELYZ long hiatus every after comeback.No LOVELYZ LIGHTSTICK re-stocking.No F*CKING CONSISTENT group content.No "SOLO DEBUT" for Myungeun and BABYSOUL.No "PROPER PROMOTION" for LOVELYZNo "BASIC CONGRATULATIONS POST" in every Lovelyz/Mem achievement ++ F*CK Woollim.LOVELYZ long hiatus every after comeback.No LOVELYZ LIGHTSTICK re-stocking.No F*CKING CONSISTENT group content.No "SOLO DEBUT" for Myungeun and BABYSOUL.No "PROPER PROMOTION" for LOVELYZNo "BASIC CONGRATULATIONS POST" in every Lovelyz/Mem achievement ++

naput @pupcheol this user asking if lovelyz are on military hiatus 😭 this user asking if lovelyz are on military hiatus 😭 https://t.co/9QU0TEhpKg

∞ | Semi-hiatus @hlovateifnt It's disgusting that Woollim only give attention to Lovelyz complaint when it's reached news outlet. And instead of doing something right about it, they just stay silent and the members are the one who apologize. Disgusting really. It's disgusting that Woollim only give attention to Lovelyz complaint when it's reached news outlet. And instead of doing something right about it, they just stay silent and the members are the one who apologize. Disgusting really.

raine #FREELOVELYZ @lovelinuscom we're really about to say goodbye to lovelyz with no proper goodbye at all i wanna cry so bad we're really about to say goodbye to lovelyz with no proper goodbye at all i wanna cry so bad

A large portion of fans are hoping that the girls will not renew their contract with Woollim and instead move together as a group to a different agency. They continue to call out the agency for their alleged mistreatment of the group.

So far, Woollim Entertainment has not made any public comments regarding the outrage on social media.

Edited by Danyal Arabi