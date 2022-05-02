10 hilarious moments of Showterview with Jessi

Showterview with Jessi has won the hearts of many in the entertainment industry. Jessi is a talented Korean-American rapper and singer under P Nation's label and is known for her EP Nuna.

Her show Showterview with Jessi has invited prominent figures including Super Junior's Heechul, ATEEZ, TXT, TWICE, Girl's Generation Tiffany, and Yoo Jae-suk for an interview composed mainly of an endearingly positive approach. Even after the Showterview with Jessi has ended, fans will remember Jessi and her show as some of the best.

` @4YJWi I LIKE WATCHING JESSI FUNNY MOMENTS SHE LITERALLY MAKES MY DAY BRIGHTER SHE'S SO STRAIGHT FORWARD AND FUNNY AAAA I LIKE HER SMMM I LIKE WATCHING JESSI FUNNY MOMENTS SHE LITERALLY MAKES MY DAY BRIGHTER SHE'S SO STRAIGHT FORWARD AND FUNNY AAAA I LIKE HER SMMM

As a result of the show, many stereotypes have been broken by Jessi, and the true personalities of the idols have been shown. The audience was charmed by the Showterview with Jessi's wholesome and hilarious interactions with Korean stars. Here are some of the hilarious and savage moments from Showterview with Jessi.

10 hilarious moments from Showterview with Jessi

10) Jessi and ATEEZ members doing a sassy pose

There were some games played during the program with the K-pop group ATEEZ. They were meant to have a chance to promote their new track if they won the game. ATEEZ is strong at making facial gestures on stage, according to MC Jung Shik. Thus, they were given specific keywords in the first round. They were only supposed to use their faces to describe the word in the game.

Only Yun Ho has information about the keyword, and the rest of the team will have to guess what it is. If the last person in line does it right, it'll succeed. Instead of Jong Ho, Jessi has joined the team. The very first keyword was

“Thrilled”

And it turned out to be humorous since Jessi did a hot pose while expressing it while it was nowhere near the word thrill, and members after Jessi made it even funnier by describing it with their tongue and a hot pose.

y. @1117potrait not to brag but this is one of the best showterview ep ever pls ateez's so funny without even trying and jessi is also so cute and funny not to brag but this is one of the best showterview ep ever pls ateez's so funny without even trying and jessi is also so cute and funny

Fans have also commented on how funny the moment was, saying that they could watch the video on repeat because everyone's expressions were entertaining.

9) Jessi is getting Hyped due to MC Jungshik

MC Jung Shik was asked if he had a girlfriend in the episode. He said yes, and then Jessi shockingly responded,

“So you're revealing it here”

Jung Shik then said it was okay to say. Jessi responded to the audience,

“Then why did you guys shipped us, that makes his girlfriend mad”

Jung Shik was smiling and embarrassed after the hilarious moment. Then Jessi said to Jung Shik,

“our fans were super hyped and said, you and I should be dating.”

Jung Shik was in shock and embarrassed again. He replied to Jessi,

“you were hyped as well.”

Jessi said,

“well who knows what the future holds”

After discovering that Jung Shik is committed, Jessi tells him to get away from her. Everyone ended up laughing because of Jessi's hilarious and shocking reaction.

8) Jessi Introducing TXT as “Talking back” idols

K-pop group TXT has one of the most comedic moments in Showterview with Jessi's history. The group is well-known for its incredible ability to entertain. Fans recall Jessi introducing TXT as

“Talking back idols”

As one of the Showterview with Jessi's most hilarious moments, because it was the first time Jessi had a group on her show that was as outspoken as Jessi, she loved every moment of their sass.

7) Heechul looking innocent in front of Jessi

Heechul from Super Junior has proven to have some of the most amusing chemistry with Jessi. Fans still couldn't get past the moment when Heechul denied that he had a genital piercing. It all began when Jessi inquired about Heechul's initial position in Super Junior, and he replied that he was in charge of visuals. This prompted Jessi's next question,

“Is your face completely natural?”

Heechul proved his point by displaying an old photo from his debut. While Jessi continued to be suspicious and questioned Heechul if he had ever had botox, Heechul admitted that he was afraid of needles. Heechul stated,

“I don’t get botox. I hate needles. That is why I did not even get my ears pierced.”

He explained that Heechul stepped up to establish that he had no piercings anywhere on his body while Jessi did the last scan on him during the episode.

“I’m not pierced anywhere.”

The humorous moment happened when Jessi replied,

“Of course, you didn not get pierced down here. Sit down.”

The Showterview with Jessi's episode with Heechul has been one of the most entertaining episodes on the show.

FluffyPuffMuffin @GH_Enthusiast



youtu.be/bfjb9cGQ0-k Heechul was so done with Jessi. kkkkkk Heechul was so done with Jessi. kkkkkkyoutu.be/bfjb9cGQ0-k https://t.co/2jg7cmyT7t

Fans couldn't get enough of Jessi and Heechul's friendship, which allowed them to tease each other throughout the episode.

6) Jessi X Mamamoo’s Solar

Mamamoo Solar was also a guest on the Showterview with Jessi. Solar learned Korean-style entertainment from Jessie in this episode. Solar told Jessi that when she initially heard Jessi was hosting the show, she was shocked because she knew Jessi wasn't fluent in Korean. Then Jessi snapped back,

“Who you’re to judge me?”

After the hilarious moment, Solar and Jessi laughed. Fans also praised Jessi for making everyone feel at ease around her and allowing them to share their opinions.

5) Super Junior’s Heechul gives a savage reply to Jessi

Jessi asked Super Junior's Heechul how the Showterview with Jessi was at the end of the episode. It won't work well, Heechul said.

After that, both Jessi and Heechul burst out laughing. Fans were delighted to witness a humorous interaction between Jessi and Heechul, demonstrating their long-standing friendship.

4) Jessi being savage with MC Jo Jung-shik

Jo Jung-shik is an actor and announcer from South Korea. He was a regular member of Showterview with Jessi.

During the episode in which Jo Jung-Shik instructs Jessi on how to be an announcer. He read a harsh Korean sentence to Jessi so that she could learn it as well. Jo Jung-Shik admitted that he wasn't very good at it, to which Jessi responded,

“To be honest, You didn’t do well”

Jessi's savage response made everyone laugh. Throughout the show, fans adored the chemistry between the two MCs.

3) Jessi Complimenting Fitness YouTuber Horse King

Jessi is humorous, and her interviews are unique and entertaining. She is always herself, and she isn't scared to speak her thoughts. Jessi was well-known for her savage comments during one of the episodes with fitness YouTuber Horse King. While Horse King was working out, Jessi asked him a few questions.

In reply to one of Jessi's questions, Horse King has demonstrated how he approaches girls when they first meet. In the middle of the Questions, Jessi complimented the YouTuber. She said,

“Nice body damn”

She complimented him again, and the YouTuber's reaction was funny as he became shy and laughed. Both of them ended up laughing. The comedic scene was a hit with fans. Fans were delighted to see that Jessi wasn't hesitant when flirting.

2) ATEEZ’s Yeosang getting embarrassed

After months of requests from K-Pop fans, ATEEZ appeared on the show Showterview with Jessi as a guest. It was chaotic as predicted, with the members and Jessi having a good time playing games, getting to know one other, and so on. After the initial greetings, Jessi presented the members with her usual segment, a Real Close-Up Interview.

She uses a tiny camera to uncover each member's secret charms in the segment. Participants were required to disclose their charm points. When it was Yeosang's turn, Jessi couldn't resist his looks. She described him as beautiful, remaining true to his reputation as the Living Statue. Instead of a physical feature he was proud of, Jessi requested Yeosang to demonstrate a unique talent, which he did.

She was stunned when he revealed that he could flip his tongue 180 degrees. Jessi seemed thrilled after he showed it off, but she had the funniest reply, saying,

“What can you make use of it?”

Her statement appeared to make everyone in the room laugh. Jessi’s next reply, on the other hand, had both the members and ATINY cracking up. Jessi asked, apparently from nowhere,

“Do you have a girlfriend?”

The members ended up laughing once more. ATINY couldn't stop themselves from praising Jessi for getting the boys to laugh so hard when the episode aired.

1) TXT x Jessi - The Watermelon Act

Fans were delighted to see TXT's memorable appearance on Jessi's Showterview after months of falling in love with the bond between singer Jessi and TXT's Soobin. All of them participated in a Speak in Your Body Language game during the episode. The idols were divided into a group of three, with the person in front having to use their body to indicate a word so that the final player could identify.

✘ Zainab⁷ ᱬ ✵ THAT Bulletproof Thursday's Child @zainabthehuman

TXT SUPREMACY 7 MILLION VIEWS OMG?? So deserved, the whole interview was so funny and cute. Jessi is such a good Mc and txt are so entertaining. I can literally watch this 7436895 times and never get bored IT'S GOODTXT SUPREMACY 7 MILLION VIEWS OMG?? So deserved, the whole interview was so funny and cute. Jessi is such a good Mc and txt are so entertaining. I can literally watch this 7436895 times and never get bored IT'S GOOD TXT SUPREMACY 😭 https://t.co/dF7UpVkb07

Team Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai against team Jessi, Soobin, and Yeonjun. As imagined, things went wild when it came to Jessi, Soobin, and Yeonjun's squad. Jessi had the best response when she saw that she'd have to play out the word watermelon in the first category.

Fortunately, Jessi isn't afraid to try new things. She discovered the perfect technique to show Soobin about the fruit. Soobin and the Maknae team, on the other hand, reacted to the demonstration significantly differently, with Taehyun shouting,

“Please don’t, we’re 20”

Soobin was more worried about presenting it to Yeonjun, and his nervousness reflected through. When he spoke to Yeonjun, the reality hit him, and he said,

“But I can’t demonstrate it as well as you.”

The response caused his groupmates to laugh, but it also piqued Yeonjun's interest in the meaning of the phrase. In the end, Soobin found the courage to do it, and while it wasn't as daring as Jessi's, it must've worked well because Yeonjun commented,

“I feel like I shouldn’t get it right”

He appears to be on the brink of disaster. Yeonjun was accurate in the end, but the situation was so comical that it didn't make a difference whether he was right. Again, it demonstrates Jessi's ability to make TXT feel at ease by allowing them to be goofy with her and do something this daring.

TXT Translations ✘ @translatingTXT



“the watermelon squad 🧡🧡 i’m always so grateful to my younger brothers 🧡 also please stop growing taller they get taller every time i see them 🥺🥺”



@TXT_members @TXT_bighit [220421] jessi instagram update“the watermelon squad 🧡🧡 i’m always so grateful to my younger brothers 🧡 also please stop growing tallerthey get taller every time i see them🥺🥺” [220421] jessi instagram update “the watermelon squad 🧡🧡 i’m always so grateful to my younger brothers 🧡 also please stop growing taller 😭😭 they get taller every time i see them 😭😭🥺🥺”@TXT_members @TXT_bighit https://t.co/JReiicNM7Q

After the episode, the squad became known as The Watermelon Squad, and fans adored their friendship.

Jessi has proven her ability as a host by making her juniors comfortable on the Showterview with Jessi and providing them with a chance to showcase their talent. As the Showterview with Jessi came to a close, many Jessi fans expressed their gratitude for creating the show the best it could be.

The Showterview with Jessi drew many admirers, but it also attracted a large number of fans for the other idols present in various episodes. Showterview with Jessi has set an excellent example in the entertainment industry, and people are eager for more such projects.

