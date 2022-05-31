TXT's 'Good Boy Gone Bad' dance challenge makes K-pop rapper Jessi crack her joints 

Global K-pop sensation TXT, also known as Tomorrow X Together, have been busy promoting their brand new mini-album, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. With the music video for the title track, Good Boy Gone Bad, released, the group has converted certain parts of the song’s choreography into a dance challenge.

Fans from around the world and even multiple K-pop idols have jumped in and tried the group’s dance challenge that includes a lot of popping, locking, and foot-stomping steps. K-pop rapper Jessi, also known as Jessica Ho, joined in the fun and tried the dance challenge with Tomorrow X Together members Soobin and Yeonjun.

However, after successfully recording the TikTok video, Jessi texted one of the members and amusingly stated that she was utterly exhausted from the choreography. She said:

"Soobin, I think my neck is broken."

TXT members Soobin and Yeonjun try the Good Boy Gone Bad dance challenge with Jessi

For the group’s title track Good Boy Gone Bad, each member teamed up with different K-pop idols and soloists from the industry to perform the addictive and key steps to their song’s choreography.

With many K-pop idols hopping onto the dance challenge, it has become a popular trend on TikTok and Twitter, with thousands of fans participating in the Good Boy Gone Bad Dance Challenge.

Group member Yeonjun performed with rookie K-pop girl groups Chaewon and Sakura, and TXT members Beomgyu and Hueningkai danced with (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon.

Group member Hueningkai also performed the dance challenge with his eldest sister Lea and younger sister Heuning Bahiyyih from the rookie K-pop girl group Kep1er.

As soon as fans saw Soobin and Yeonjun dancing with K-pop rapper Jessi, they were excited to see the trio reunite for another dance challenge. Also known as the “Watermelon Squad”, the trio performed an energetic dance challenge and portrayed their true friendship.

K-pop rapper Jessi and TXT’s Soobin met when he was an emcee on Music Bank. The group also met Jessi as they appeared on her television show Showterview and fans couldn't get enough of their hilarious interactions and games.

On the group’s latest T-MI video uploaded to its YouTube channel, K-pop idol Soobin revealed that Jessi messaged him after filming the dance challenge and jokingly stated that she might have broken her neck with the rigorous choreography.

The group members laughed along as Soobin read out Jessi’s text message and group member Yeonjun added that the K-pop rapper’s joints, too, were making a cracking sound as they taught her the choreography.

Meanwhile, TXT’s brand new mini album Minisode 2: Thursday’s child continues to secure a place in its second week on the Billboard Top 200 charts. Last week, the album achieved its highest ranking as it grabbed the fourth position on the chart.

On May 29, 2022, Billboard officially announced that the quintet’s album successfully remained in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

