Top 5 TXT and ENHYPEN interactions

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) debuted in 2019 under BIGHIT MUSIC (then BIG HIT Entertainment), and ENHYPEN debuted under BELIFT LAB in 2020, both companies under HYBE Entertainment. TXT is ENHYPEN's sunbae (senior) after years in the K-pop music industry, but the two groups are similar, and a few members were even trainees together.

The fourth-generation groups have frequently been spotted together during rehearsals for a special performance or backstage during award ceremonies. The labelmates have slowly developed an enviable relationship that has transcended the boundaries of their work.

5 TXT and ENHYPEN interactions that made fans smile

The two HYBE groups have collaborated and released a lot of content for MOAs and ENGENEs. From variety shows to collab stages, TXT and ENHYPEN have had many fun interactions with each other. Here are five of them.

1. Variety Show geniuses in TXT & EN- PLAYGROUND

The first of its kind variety show with both groups, TXT & EN- PLAYGROUND, had two episodes and aired on JTBC before being uploaded on YouTube. The episodes were created as part of a Lunar New Year special event in February 2021.

Both the episodes of the show had fun games. The TXT members cheated in the pre-games, and the ENHYPEN members kept distracting each other. The second episode had an unending yut-nori (a traditional Korean game played during Lunar New Year) bout that had to be cut short by the production team.

The behind-the-scenes videos showed off some funny scenes, including Soobin being shocked that ENHYPEN's Ni-ki had been dancing since he was three. Hueningkai brought some video games to play with the Fever group members, and gaming aficionado Heesung immediately agreed to play while Sunoo watched the game.

Interactions to come out of PLAYGROUND were both wholesome and hilarious. The short series had fans of both groups craving more episodes where the members played fun games and competed against each other.

2. Jungwon's surprise cameo on Taehyun's VLive

In June 2021, Taehyun was live streaming on VLive, and Jungwon accidentally entered the room, thinking it was empty. After a quick word with Taehyun about whether he was okay to go live, Jungwon bent down to show his face to the viewers.

After Jungwon left, Taehyun kept pointing out how cute he had found him. Despite a concise interaction, it shows the easy dynamics between the two groups. Viewers were both surprised and endeared by the exchange.

3. Behind the scenes of 'Legend of K-pop' dance practice

The two labelmates collaborated for the 2021 KBS Song Festival in December. This behind-the-scenes documentary offers a glimpse into how the 'Legend of K-pop' dance performance was shaped and the joint practices with both groups, interspersed with interviews from all members.

The practices also showed viewers the work ethic of the two groups and their different approaches to dance. The joint practices had the fourth-generation K-pop groups excite each other with claps and loud cheers.

All these txt x enhypen interaction in the documentary are making me soft 🥺

me soft 🥺 All these txt x enhypen interaction in the documentary are making me soft 🥺 https://t.co/OEzFd6aauA

During breaks, the groups were shown to be close enough to share snacks and have fun. At one point, the members even gave piggyback rides to each other.

The performance was also spectacular, with their company senior J-Hope from BTS praising his dongsaengs for performing the group's Fire.

4. The group leaders at Golden Disc Awards 2021

During a segment at the Golden Disk Awards, the leaders of three of the most well-known fourth-generation K-pop groups - Bang Chan from Stray Kids, Soobin from TXT, and Jungwon from ENHYPEN. The trio introduced themselves as leaders and were then asked by the MCs about their role models.

The labelmates Soobin and Jungwon picked BTS. When asked to hum a few lines from their favorite BTS songs, Soobin sang DNA, and Jungwon grooved to Permission To Dance. This interaction allowed fans to observe the TXT and ENHYPEN leaders in a space beyond their company and how they interact with other groups.

5. Special host Soobin's radio interview with ENHYPEN members

As the special DJ of KBS Cool FM's Kiss the Radio, Soobin interviewed Jake, Sunghoon, and Sunoo from ENHYPEN. The former MC of Music Bank was in his element, focusing on each member to create a comfortable atmosphere for the interviewees.

The show's highlight was when the younger group explained how difficult it is to have just one shower in a dorm with seven members. At this point, host Soobin suggested that they shower together to save time, leading to shocked expressions and exclamations from ENHYPEN.

Zardy🐾Moa @0Aamna0Fatima0

#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER

#ENHYPEN_JAY

#HUENINGKAI The friendship between ENHYPEN and TXT continues to warm fans’ hearts with the thoughtful birthday gift Hueningkai gave Jay 🥺 The friendship between ENHYPEN and TXT continues to warm fans’ hearts with the thoughtful birthday gift Hueningkai gave Jay 🥺#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER#ENHYPEN_JAY#HUENINGKAI https://t.co/XFJddHP7Me

ENYPEN and TXT have become closer after all these interactions with each other. On April 20, 2022, Jay and Hueningkai conducted individual livestreams on VLive. Both talked about Jay's birthday, which happened to be on that day. Hueningkai wished him well just past midnight and gifted him a plushie.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set to release their album minisode 2: Thursday Child on May 9, with a few concept photographs and spoilers pointing to a dark theme that would be new for the group.

ENHYPEN recently performed their viral hit B-side track, Polaroid Love, on Genius’ ‘Open Mic’ live session. They are also on their way to performing at Europe’s biggest-ever K-pop festival, KPOP.FLEX in Germany. The group joins the likes of MONSTA X, (G)I-DLE, and NCT Dream, who is also part of the lineup.

