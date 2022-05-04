Best of Jessi's ZOOM dance challenge by K-pop celebrities

The Korean-American rapper and singer Jessi's ZOOM dance challenge has had tremendous success with her new single ZOOM in just a few weeks. The single was released on April 13, 2022. It garnered over 4 million views in one day and over 10 million in a week, trending in 37 countries. In just two weeks, the video has earned over 26 million views.

Jessi's ZOOM dance challenge inspired by the song ZOOM In ZOOM Out has swiftly gained traction on TikTok and Instagram, where it has piqued the interest of many fans and celebrities. Jessi teamed up with fellow artists to shoot their performances on the song. Fans were treated to some of the most highly anticipated collaborations.

We have compiled a list of top K-pop groups and idols who rocked Jessi's ZOOM dance challenge.

5 K-pop celebrities who nailed Jessi's ZOOM dance challenge

1) ITZY

Jessi went to the JYP Entertainment (JYPE) dance rehearsal room with K-pop group ITZY's Yeji, Chaeryeong, and Yuna to record this adorable cover. In the video, Jessi first starts performing, and after that, all three group members come forward to dance. Jessi had great chemistry with the members, as shown in the video.

Although Jessi met with these artists in person, she also expressed her gratitude by reposting select artists participating in Jessi's ZOOM dance challenge on her social media platforms. ITZY was one of those groups whose videos were reposted by Jessi to express her gratitude toward the group members. Fans were overjoyed to watch the incredible collab.

2) La Chica

Jessi collaborated on the ZOOM choreography with the La Chica dance group from the show Street Women Fighter.

Jessi included La Chica in 5 distinct TikTok clips to promote Jessi's ZOOM dance challenge. Jessi and La Chica danced with crisp and dynamic moves in two of the five videos. The La Chica members and Jessi were dressed in black, which reflected the song's powerful tone.

In other videos, the La Chica members acted as if they were bugging Jessi for a photo before stepping into the choreography. Suddenly, the music ZOOM In ZOOM Out started playing, making it hilarious to watch as they were acting while doing a lip-sync.

In the final video, they did a humourous TikTok skit in which Jessi asked La Chica member Gabee to record a challenge for her. Fans were elated to witness Jessi performing with one of the top K-pop dance groups.

3) TXT

TXT's Members Yeonjun and Soobin appeared very stylish in black while dancing beside Jessi in her vibrant orange and white attire. Their dance moves have enthralled the viewers of Jessi's ZOOM dance challenge.

The concept of the video was unique, where TXT members were seen taking Jessi's spotlight. This made the video humorous for fans.

Jessi proved to have a lot of chemistry with the members in the hilarious caption. After TXT's entertaining episode of Showterview with Jessi, fans also expected a collab.

4) Jessi’s 6th Sense Fam

With her 6th Sense co-stars members, Jessi showcased her goofy personality. Even well-known comedian Yoo Jae-suk pulled off his impressive moves in the video. Yoo Jae Suk appears in the middle of the video, while the other three 6th sense co-stars appear in the end.

Their dance moves were impressive with humorous expressions. The way Jessi's 6th sense co-stars promoted her upcoming solo was a delight for fans.

5) ATEEZ

During the group's THE FELLOWSHIP: MAP THE TREASURE global tour in Europe, ATEEZ members San and Seonghwa took on Jessi's ZOOM dance challenge in their spare time. ATEEZ members had incredible coordination with cool outfits in the video, including a black leather denim jacket and a bucket hat.

Their dance moves were precise and well-executed. Jessi re-posted the video with a complimentary caption on her Instagram. She also told a fan that she would participate in the challenge with ATEEZ after they return from their Europe tour. Following their spectacular episode of Showterview with Jessi, fans were ecstatic to see ATEEZ and Jessi's friendship again.

Edited by Suchitra