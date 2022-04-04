5 times ATEEZ Seonghwa was King of ASMR

Since ATEEZ's debut in 2018, the eight-member group has surpassed expectations and built a strong global audience. Seonghwa, in particular, has gained attention due to his stunning appearance and remarkable stage presence.

Apart from his day job as an idol with ATEEZ, the eldest member is a self-proclaimed fan of ASMR. For the uninitiated, ASMR refers to a tingling sensation around the scalp and the nape of the neck and spine. This usually occurs when the person listens to soft, whispering sounds, or what are commonly called 'triggers.'

As part of the group members' individual content, Seonghwa has also done a series of ASMR videos under the name MARS ASMR.

Five times Seonghwa from ATEEZ tingled ASMR listeners

In an ASMR interview with known ASMRtist Soy ASMR, Seonghwa admitted that the content helped him relax when he was especially stressed during his time as a trainee. As a long-time listener, he has picked up the know-how and basics of the craft.

1) The ASMR Self-Introduction by ATEEZ

Seonghwa's talent on the microphone (apart from singing) is clearly shown in the self-introduction ASMR video. He moves his head from one side of the mic to the other, ensuring that both the listener's ears contribute to the tingles.

Even his light crunching of chips was precise, walking the fine line between being harsh and indiscernible.

Despite being nervous, the video shows Seonghwa as an ASMR enthusiast who wishes to send tingles to listeners too. The clip is shorter than the usual tingly content, but it is a good introduction to those new to it.

2) The second episode of MARS ASMR

In the second episode of MARS ASMR, the eldest ATEEZ member roleplays as a prince who invites the fans (ATINY) for tea. As part of "tea-time," he prepared tea, strawberry cake, croissants, macarons, and assorted bread.

With Seonghwa dressed in a striking white and gold suit, the video is a definite improvement on the self-introduction with respect to production. While his soft voice and rhythmic chewing lilt the listener to sleep, the editors calling attention to the cream stuck on the aspiring ASMRtist's lips adds a dash of humor.

3) Seonghwa and Hongjoong's Tingle Interview

When contrasted with the newbie's ASMR, Seonghwa's expertise becomes apparent. While leader Hongjoong frequently laughs and slightly struggles with whispering, his bandmate's voice remains stable, calming, and tingle-inducing.

By pausing adequately while speaking and enjoying the ear-shaped microphone, the MARS ASMR host guarantees a restful atmosphere. When he touches the microphone, it creates a pleasant tingle.

When combined with his, the feeling can lull the most stoic listener into tranquility.

4) ATEEZ's collaboration with Soy ASMR

The band has created ASMR content with established ASMRtist Soy ASMR. In the interview section of the video, Seonghwa spoke about how he started listening to ASMR and getting to work with one of his favorite tingle-makers, Soy ASMR.

He tried out different triggers like slime and clay foam acupuncture while learning from an expert to brush up on his skills. Soy complimented his skills, saying that she could feel tingles when he played with the slime.

A content creator of her stature expressing admiration for his trigger manipulation proves the quality of his ASMR.

5) AchallenZ Seonghwa's ASMR Challenge

Seonghwa chose simple yet effective triggers for this ASMR content. The most memorable was the crushing of a translucent sheet of paper, and the spraying of facial mist on a plastic sheet-wrapped microphone.

His calm demeanor in the video, among moments of nervousness and concern, added to the peaceful sensation that his soothing voice offers. Another memorable moment was the poetry reading, his voice adding another dimension to an already moving moment.

As a present for ATINY (ATEEZ fans), Seonghwa released a cover of At My Worst by Pink Sweat$. His interpretation of the song perfectly meshes his honey vocals with an ASMR-like calmness, it is comfort personified.

Pink Sweat$ was also impressed by the cover and took to Twitter to wish Seonghwa well and congratulate him on the cover.

