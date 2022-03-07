"ASMR gone wrong": Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga tape dress video leaves internet in splits

Kim Kardashian made it to the front rows of Balenciaga's Fall Winter 2022-23 "360° show" held at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 6. The show by Balenciaga also served as a tribute to Ukraine's war with Russia.
The 41-year-old was wrapped in yellow caution tape with "Balenciaga" spelled out on it. The brand's logo covered the entire tape, which shielded Kim's leggings and top, turning it into a body-hugging catsuit.
This look by the businesswoman was unconventional, and since the catsuit was covered in tape, it made a squeaky sound as she walked across the room.
One fan took notice of the sound and trolled the outfit, saying:
However, this was not the only fan who had something to say about the outfit worn by Kim.
Fans reaction to Kim Kardashian's front row Balenciaga look
Whenever Kim Kardashian steps out wearing bold outfits, we see fans going crazy over the look. Whether it's positive or negative, fans always have their opinions to add regarding the bold choices made by the Kardashian queen.
Thus, when Kim K stepped out wearing a "cautionary" catsuit as the "face of the brand aka brand ambassador," she raised many eyebrows. The public took notice of the outfit and called it out as "discomforting."
Trolls also questioned how the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum will get out of the outfit when nature calls. They also trolled the outfit for making a squeaking sound as she strolled across the room.
The concept of yellow tape as an outfit was also associated with crime scenes and the official yellow tape used by police departments in general. However, trolls weren't the only ones taking notice of the outfit, with many fans also impressed by the bold look.
Kardashian's front row look was compared to Lady Gaga's Telephone look in a positive association. People also commented upon the outfit being "on point" and "genius."
Fans appreciated Kim Kardashian for stepping out in a bold outfit like this.
More about Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Tape outfit
Kim Kardashian, wore a skin-tight bodysuit covered with Balenciaga tape and accessorized it with a Balenciaga Hourglass bag and black sunglasses. The Hourglass bag was also adorned with a similar tape. The star also wore skinny black ankle boots, later covered with tape.
Vanessa Friedman, who is also a New York Times fashion critic, pointed out the sticky, tape-y sound that the Kardashian made.
As per Friedman, Kim also admitted to being scared about the outfit ripping while sitting down. Thankfully, that didn't happen.
A similar look was later spotted on one of the models walking down the runway for the "360° show" held by Balenciaga. The show was held at the Le Bourget exhibition center, and Kim certainly raised the roof with her front-row look.