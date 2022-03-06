"Ready to launch into outer space": Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga jacket has internet in splits

Balenciaga girl Kim Kardashian has caught all eyes again with her biker look. On Thursday, March 3, the reality TV star was spotted sporting an all-black ensemble at the grand opening of the Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, California.

Many other big names attended the dazzling star-studded re-opening night, including Angus Cloud, Chloe Kim, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, Sara Sampaio, Maria Bakalova, Sofia Richie, and Winnie Harlow. However, Kim's outfit received a mixed response online.

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga jacket leaves the internet divided

Netizens' hilarious response to Kim Kardashian's black leather outfit (Image via Instagram/JustJared)

Kim Kardashian's outfit confused the internet and many were critical of her motorcyclist look. Fans humorously questioned where she parked her Harley.

Some noticed her gloves and asked why she carries them all the time, while for others, her black ensemble was boring. One of them got hysterical and called her a Power Ranger.

For many, Kim’s outfit was like a movie costume, which left one internet user in doubt, who commented that she appeared like the Matrix movie cast.

One who was highly amused with Kim’s outfit wrote,

“Looks like she's ready to launch into outer space like a real talented lady.”

Social media users made hilarious remarks on Kim's leather jacket (Image via Instagram/JustJared)

While commenting on Kim, it rarely happens that social media users fail to hit Kanye West. One of them wrote,

“Kanye wore a very similar outfit on his City of Gods video. I see she's still copying his style.”

While some found her to look similar to a superhero, a few remarked it to be like a Formula 1 livery.

Social media users made hilarious remarks on Kim's leather jacket (Image via Instagram/JustJared)

Not everyone mocked the influencer’s attire. A handful said that she looked good, while one called her a gem and wrote,

“Kim a gem.”

Lastly, a few appeared less interested in commenting on her look, but they were more focused on inquiring about how Kim was carrying all that leathery clothing without sweating.

All about Kim Kardashian's black outfit

Kim Kardashian appeared to be an embodiment of cool, wearing a black motorcycle jacket from Balenciaga, her dearest fashion label. Her eye-catching outerwear featured puffed shoulders with a tonal mesh lining. Decorated with ribbed detailing throughout, hints of reflective silver hues were used for the finishing touches of the biker jacket.

It's not hard to believe that Balenciaga’s black leather outerwear costs $7000. The garment also possesses a BB monogram on the chest, along with the label’s name written on both its sleeves.

Kim paired her jacket with a close-fitting high-waisted pair of black leather pants, gloves and matching boots. She complimented her outfit with silver shades and a small black Balenciaga crocodile handbag.

